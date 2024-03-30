Established Ohio HVAC Contractor Opens Location in Marco Island Florida to Upgrade Local AC Services

Marco Island, Florida, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Newark, Ohio-based Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning announced the opening of HVAC facilities to serve customers in Marco Island, Fort Myers, Naples and surrounding areas of Southwest Florida.

The new service facility will be staffed by experienced customer service specialists, who can schedule air conditioning tune-ups, routine maintenance and repairs, and same day, emergency no-cooling AC repair appointments. They can also provide replacement equipment estimates as needed, along with professional AC installation services. Additional services include pool heater maintenance and repair.

“My family has provided heating and air conditioning services in Central Ohio since my grandfather founded the company in 1962,” said Steven Brewer, current owner of the family-run business. “My father, Greg Brewer, recently retired to Marco Island and was frustrated by the quality of AC service available.”

He felt Dor-Mar could offer greatly superior service to the competition in the southwest Florida market, so opening a service center in the area was a logical outcome. The company will transfer several of their top HVAC service technicians to Florida, but he also said they plan to hire as many additional certified air conditioning technicians as needed.

While the office is open during business hours by appointment only, the phone lines will be staffed 24 hours a day for emergency A/C service. “Our competitive advantage is our fast, same-day service,” Steven said. “We provide the best, most reliable HVAC service in any area we cover,” he said. “It’s a matter of personal pride with us.”

The new shop opening is coming at an ideal time, with spring just around the corner, followed by the intense heat and humidity of Florida summers. He recommends customers get their air conditioners serviced now, before the temperatures rise. “When the AC turns back on after the winter lull, that’s when they tend to fail the most,” he said.

“I like to joke ‘pay me now or pay me later,’” he said, referring to the potential savings that preventative maintenance brings. The company enrolls every customer automatically into their Home Comfort Service program, making it relatively easy to maintain the customers’ AC equipment. He said they contact their customer base in the early spring to service equipment before it’s really under load. The service contract is a safety valve to ensure no families are uncomfortable or in danger from unsafe equipment, and is a ‘smash hit’ with their customers. He urges homeowners to go ahead and schedule a spring AC maintenance soon to avoid the uncomfortable feeling of no cooling when the temperatures rise sharply.

About Dor-Mar Marco Island Air Conditioning and Pool Heater Service

Dor-Mar Marco Island Air Conditioning and Pool Heaters Service is part of the Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning family of companies. The original Dor-Mar shop, based in Newark, Ohio, was founded by Frank A. Brewer, then ownership passed to his son Greg Brewer. The company is now currently owned and managed by the next generation, Greg’s sons Steven and Greg Brewer II.

Dor-Mar service technicians attend frequent and regular training, ensuring they keep up with the ever-changing HVAC field. Leading manufacturers Rheem& Coleman recently recognized Dor-Mar as a “Top Team Contractor.” The HVAC contractor offers free estimates on new equipment, and provides customers with 24-hour service emergency service as needed.

Dor-Mar is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business and has earned an A rating on Angi (formerly Angie’s List), the highest possible rating for a contractor. Currently, Dor-Mar is rated on Google at 4.7 stars with more than 1,000 customer reviews.

Visit Dor-Mar Naples Air Conditioning Repair and Service at https://www.dormarhvac.com/locations/collier-county-fl/marco-island-fl/