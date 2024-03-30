Meydenbauer Dental Redefines Excellence In General Dentistry With Cutting-Edge Techniques

Bellevue, WA, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Meydenbauer Dental introduces the latest innovations to redefine the smiles of countless patients. Achieving and maintaining healthy teeth and gums is made simpler through consultation with the general dentist in Bellevue, WA.

The practice’s commitment to oral care excellence takes a new turn with cutting-edge techniques and modern technology. Under the guidance of Dr. Chris S. Sugamura, Dr. Albert Lu, and Dr. Alex Tanielian, the team here addresses all dental concerns of individuals through personalized, age-specific care.

Meydenbauer Dental’s expertise in general dentistry ranges from dental sealants to athletic mouthguards and fluoride treatment to gum disease therapy. They also ensure the oral well-being of young patients through age-appropriate pediatric dentistry.

The dentists in Bellevue serving in this clinic utilize next-generation technology to maximize patient comfort and satisfaction during dental procedures. CEREC, intraoral cameras, and digital radiography pave the path for precise diagnosis of oral conditions and planning of treatments.

Dr. Sugamura, the esteemed Bellevue dentist, states, “The use of modern techniques enables us to assess your dental health thoroughly. If there are underlying issues weakening your teeth and gums, we are here to reverse that situation. Let us redefine your smile with exceptional general dentistry services.”

Meydenbauer Dental is a leading practice setting a healthy foundation for confident, radiant smiles with a wide range of treatments. Led by Dr. Chris S. Sugamura, the office helps every patient take care of their teeth and gums with advanced restorative, cosmetic, preventive, and general dentistry services. Individuals can consult the dentists here for full mouth reconstruction, dental implants, pediatric dentistry, mouthguards, and more.

Do you need a general dentist in Bellevue, WA, to ensure the oral well-being of your entire family? Meydenbauer Dental is here to meet your dental needs with modern techniques. Book your appointment online via https://www.meydenbauerdental.com/ or call (425) 276-0737.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chris S. Sugamura

Owner

Meydenbauer Dental

(425) 276-0737

meydenbeaurdental@gmail.com