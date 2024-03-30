Auraya Unveils EVA Forensics 4.1



SYDNEY, Australia, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a leading voice intelligence organization, proudly announces the release of EVA Forensics 4.1, the newest iteration of its groundbreaking fraud detection and prevention solution.

As fraudsters employ ever-more sophisticated tactics like social engineering and Deepfake voice synthesizers, traditional security measures struggle to keep pace. EVA Forensics, which combines cutting-edge voice biometric algorithms and advanced Voice AI to detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time.

What’s New in EVA Forensics 4.1?

Enhanced Performance and Stability: Streamlined processes ensure prompt responsiveness and reliability, while upgraded configuration items simplify deployment.

Empowered Fraud Detection: Improved accuracy and sophistication in fraud detection, minimizing false positives and optimizing resource utilization.

Heightened Security Measures: Enhanced protocols safeguard sensitive data transmission, with support for multiple domains within a single tenant for increased flexibility and scalability.

Sleek User Interface: Dark Mode console offers a personalized interface for an enhanced user experience.

With these enhancements, EVA Forensics 4.1 sets new standards for voice biometric fraud detection solutions, reaffirming Auraya’s commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction.

About Auraya

Auraya is a leading provider of voice biometric solutions, specializing in fraud detection and prevention, authentication, and identity verification. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Auraya empowers organizations across industries to secure their operations and protect their customers’ identities with cutting-edge voice biometric technology.

For more information about EVA Forensics 4.1 and Auraya’s suite of voice biometric solutions, please visit Auraya’s website or email us at info@aurayaystems.com.