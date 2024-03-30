Preflight & Convert QuarkXPress 2024: FlightCheck, OmniMarkz & QXPMarkz Now Support QXP 2024

DAYTON, NEVADA, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Embark on an enhanced document preflight and conversion journey on macOS, with the stand-alone applications from Markzware, Inc.! FlightCheckВ® and the renowned “Markz-Line” products, OmniMarkzВ® and QXPMarkzВ® now fully support QuarkXPress 2024.

Patrick Marchese, president and CEO of Markzware, enthusiastically said, “These new macOS products democratize content, and we continue to support our customers’ needs, by providing assistance in an ever-changing landscape. This commitment to liberating content is at the core of our global mission.”

FlightCheck (https://markzware.com/products/flightcheck/), a robust, stand-alone preflight application for macOS, empowers users to preview, preflight, report, and package PDF and desktop publishing files, including the latest .qxp file version. Verify your document’s fonts, images, colors, and other elements, to ensure your document is ready for a smooth output.

Experience the user-friendly QXPMarkz (https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz/) application that not only offers previews, but also facilitates seamless file conversion from QuarkXPress to Adobe InDesign, Affinity Publisher, older QuarkXPress versions, Acrobat, Illustrator, and other desktop publishing formats. QXPMarkz can also convert QuarkXPress to IDML, PDF, TIFF, PNG, JPEG, and GIF file formats.

OmniMarkz (https://markzware.com/products/omnimarkz/) offers the same, plus will preview and convert Adobe InDesign and PDF files. OmniMarkz will preview and convert PDF, InDesign, and QuarkXPress files to Adobe InDesign, Acrobat, Illustrator, QuarkXPress, Affinity Publisher, and many other formats, as well.

Independent design professional & eMHIC Collaborators member, Alice Bell, says, “Lifesavers! Markzware ROCKS!!!! I would prefer to give my money and support to … software developers like Markzware, who are actually committed to providing products that HELP their customers. Their products are excellent, and the support is absolutely fantastic too. Love it!”

Pricing & Availability

The FlightCheck, OmniMarkz, and QXPMarkz 2024 updates are free to active subscribers and 2024 perpetual users. Owners of older perpetual FlightCheck, OmniMarkz, or QXPMarkz versions can upgrade at a 25% discount. Simply click the upgrade link on the product page for the NEW Perpetual license and add your current License ID, to get your discount on the new version.

Markzware offers software for creatives and other content creators to effortlessly preview, preflight, export, and convert PDF and desktop publishing documents. To get the latest news about Markzware products, visit https://markzware.com/ and join our mailing list. You can also follow Markzware on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and other social media websites, to stay in the loop.