Multi-Award Winning British Film Director Takes on Houston, Texas with Two New Projects

Houston, Texas, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Acclaimed film director from the United Kingdom, Fragrance Francique, is making waves in the film industry once again, as he takes on two new projects in the heart of Houston, Texas and is set to start filming next week.

Francique’s most recent release, long short film “Bereaved, Silent Scream”, starring Katrina Dibala and Gabriel Velasquez, also filmed in Houston, Texas at the end of last year, and only released few weeks ago, is already receiving accolades and rave reviews for its powerful narrative and exceptional performances, as well as awards and recognition at various film festivals. The film, which explores the themes of loss and redemption, has struck a chord with audiences around the world and is paving the way for Francique’s future endeavours.

”Bereaved” is currently being premiered world wide until March 25th, on Movie Play International Film Festival. For direct access to the screenings, please go to: https://movieplayiff.com/screening

With a string of successful films under his belt, including several multi-award winning productions, like “Over-Ride, Narc-Island”, “Bed Time”, “Manistion” and “Bereaved, Silent Scream”, Francique has firmly established himself as a visionary in the world of cinema.

Known for his unique storytelling abilities and visually stunning compositions, Francique’s work continues to captivate audiences and critics alike. He is now, yet again, bringing his talents and creativity to the vibrant city of Houston, where the ”Bereaved, Silent Scream”project was born.

The two upcoming projects, titled ”Ten Thousand Acres”, based on a novel by Preston Gorbett, starring Texas born Hollywood actress Saint Heart and the male lead Wayne Browne, as well as ”A Ladies Tea Party Brunch”, serial killer tale, both promise to showcase Fragrance Francique’s signature style and creative vision.

Currently, Fragrance Francique is hard at work in pre-production stages of the two above mentioned Houston based projects, further showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft. With a great team of local filmmakers from Buroga Film Productions, as well as talented actors by his side, Francique is poised to deliver yet another cinematic masterpiece that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Francique is known for his ability to bring out powerful performances from his cast and create visually stunning scenes that captivate audiences. With a track record of success in independent cinema, Francique is sure to deliver two unforgettable films from his time in America.

As Francique’s star continues to rise, fans and critics alike eagerly await the release of his latest projects and the opportunity to witness his unparalleled creativity unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates on Fragrance Francique’s groundbreaking work in the world of cinema on the international level, and be sure to catch them in theatres when they are released. In the meantime, you can watch few of the already released projects on www.Redfentv.com and www.cubestream.com .

Fragrance Francique is also very open-minded and welcoming to the idea of giving the opportunities to the local communities to get involved in his projects, which is rarely the case with other film directors. ”What best portrays the reality of life of the local communities, if not the locals themselves?” he said. Anyone willing to get involved in any of Francique’s projects, is always welcome to have their input in the creation of something great, that will hopefully be seen and appreciated by many generations to come.

If you are a Houston based film student and would like to gain some film set experience with the British and American film crews collaborating together, please get in contact (details below).

For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Mariola Jaworska

Production Assistant

Ashanti Arts & Media Logistics Network / FF Films

E-mail: ashanti.film.production@gmail.com

Telephone Number: +44 7834 722 897