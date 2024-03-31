Meet Zeta at CBA Live Conference 2024 to Unveil AI Banking Solutions

San Ramon, CA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Zeta, a leading provider of next-generation card processing solutions, is excited to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the upcoming CBA Live 2024 conference, taking place March 25-27, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Zeta to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions and Lead AI-Focused Discussions

The CBA Live Conference, hosted by the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), is a premier event for banking and payments professionals. Zeta will leverage this platform to showcase its innovative solutions that empower financial institutions to redefine their capabilities and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Co-founder of Zeta, will be a keynote speaker at the conference, leading a session titled “The AI Wildcard: Impact on Humanity and Banking” alongside Nick Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic. This session will delve into the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of both society and the banking industry.

Building the Bank of Tomorrow: Deep Dive into AI Adoption

Following the keynote address, Bhavin will participate in another session titled “Building the AI Bank of the future.” This session will provide a practical roadmap for banks to navigate AI adoption. Bhavin will deconstruct AI models and help bank executives map their current systems with the AI capabilities they need to embrace for future success.

Enhancing Customer Experience through AI-powered Complaint Management

In addition to Bhavin’s sessions, Zeta’s Chief Compliance Officer, Karla Booe, will lead a panel discussion titled “Enhancing Complaint Management through AI and Technology.” This session will explore how AI can revolutionize complaint resolution processes, equipping banks with the tools to implement effective complaint management programs.

Meet the Zeta Team and Explore Next-Gen Solutions

Beyond the insightful sessions, attendees are encouraged to visit the Zeta booth and connect with the Zeta team to explore their comprehensive suite of next-generation card processing solutions designed to empower financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to be a Diamond Sponsor of CBA Live 2024 and contribute to this important industry event,” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Co-founder of Zeta. “We look forward to engaging with leading bankers and showcasing how Zeta’s innovative solutions can help them navigate the future of banking with confidence.”

About Zeta

Zeta is a leading provider of next-generation credit card processing technology solutions that empower financial institutions to unlock new possibilities. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust platform, Zeta delivers a superior user experience and operational efficiency.

