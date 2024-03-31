GSB Office Cleaners Unveils Clinically Proven Disinfectants Paving the Way for Unparalleled Office Cleaning Perth

Perth, Australia, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Office Cleaners, a leader in office cleaning services in Perth, today announced the launch of a new disinfecting program proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and pathogens in office environments. Powered by cutting-edge disinfectants and protocols developed in partnership with [NAME], a global leader in hygiene solutions, the program establishes a new benchmark for hygiene in office spaces.

The disinfecting program from GSB Office Cleaners leverages electrostatic sprayers to ensure even, comprehensive coverage of all surfaces. The disinfectants used, [PRODUCT NAME] and [PRODUCT NAME], are approved by government health agencies and proven effective against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in independent laboratory testing. The disinfectants are applied using a multi-step process designed to systematically eliminate germs in even the hardest to reach areas of office spaces.

“We are committed to providing our clients with the healthiest work environments possible through unparalleled cleaning services,” said [NAME], CEO of GSB Office Cleaners. “Our new disinfecting program is a game changer, enabling us to reduce the spread of illnesses and support the wellbeing of office workers across Perth.”

The launch of the disinfecting program comes at a time when hygiene and health have become top priorities for businesses. GSB Office Cleaners is proud to offer a solution that meets the highest standards for effectiveness and safety, backed by science.

About GSB Office Cleaners

GSB Office Cleaners stands as a beacon of excellence in the commercial cleaning sector, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to redefining hygiene standards. Established with a vision to revolutionize Perth Office Cleaning, the company has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking more than just a routine cleaning service. GSB Office Cleaners provides unparalleled cleaning services to offices across Perth, powered by cutting-edge tools, techniques and clinically proven disinfectants. For more information, visit [WEBSITE].

