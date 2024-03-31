API Evangelist at SmartBear to Speak at AI The Docs

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/api-evangelist-at-smartbear-to-speak-at-ai-the-doc/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Frank Kilcommins, API Technical Evangelist at SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, is presenting, “The API Workflows Specification – Unlocking API Value for Humans and Machines,” at AI The Docs, the first-ever online conference about the intersection of generative AI and API documentation, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. AI The Docs 2024 is a full-day single-track event with three keynote presentations, 16 curated talks, and an exhibit of cutting-edge API docs-related AI features, tools, services, and practices.

WHAT: SmartBear’s Frank Kilcommins presenting virtually at AI The Docs

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 11:40 a.m. BST

REGISTER: https://ti.to/pronovix/ai-the-docs-2024

The disruptive power of AI comes from its ability to truly assist humans. With the intersection of AI and APIs being the nucleus of technical innovation, the question is: Are we ready for this wave of AI (machine) API consumers? The answer: The API Workflows Specification is coming just at the right time.

Frank discusses how the new API Workflows Specification, developed under the OpenAPI Initiative, enables the ability to craft workflows, a series of API calls, in a human- and machine-readable format. The Workflows Specification can provide a sufficient level of predictable determinism to AI models, allowing them to offer a natural language abstraction on top of the business use cases, while in parallel giving interoperability benefits to the actual API providers. The result is more value with less vendor lock-in and consistent API offerings for both humans and the new wave of AI consumers.

The benefits for human consumers are equally valuable, and the Workflows Specification affords the ability to unlock API value and improve developer experience for API producers and consumers. Overall, the Workflows Specification improves the capability of API specifications to tell the story of the API in a manner that improves interoperability across industries. Ultimately, this talk allows you to be ready to get started with the new specification for your next API product.

Frank has over 15 years of experience in the technology industry, his roles spanning from software engineering to enterprise architecture. His mission is to inspire, engage with, and support the API community as well as SmartBear customers across the end-to-end API development lifecycle and management space. Prior to joining SmartBear, Frank’s most recent roles have been focused on API-led digital transformations and architecture modernization within multi-national enterprises.

