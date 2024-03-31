BAKO AMBIANDA presents THE BAKO SHOW

ACCRA, Ghana, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Bako Ambianda, an international development expert presents The Bako Show, a dynamic business podcast where Bako Ambianda shares stimulative conversations about entrepreneurship and economic development in Africa with CEOs, successful entrepreneurs, business moguls, economic operators, and others who are making big moves and big plays in their industries.

The Bako Show brings you face-to-face with influential figures from various industries and it aims to inspire, educate, empower, and provide valuable lessons to viewers. It is a series of live interviews for guests to share their story and be a beacon of inspiration to the viewers.

Filmed at Bako Studios, a multipurpose creative workspace, The Bako Show is not just an ordinary talk show, it is a platform that focuses on the journey to greatness. Be part of theshow and enjoy a conversation between entrepreneurs with content that will inspire you.

About Bako Ambianda

Bako Ambianda is the author of seven acclaimed personal development books, sixteen business programs, and the CEO of seven privately held companies. Forbes Africa named him one of the top young business giants in Africa. He founded a diversified holding firm, Labacorp Group with only 850 USD in 2012 and built the company into a dynamic conglomerate with activities in solar energy, electric vehicles, fintech, affordable housing, hospitality, media, events, and plastic recycling spanning five countries. Today, he is an international development expert, self-made serial entrepreneur, pan-African investor, global speaker, philanthropist, media personality, and bestselling author. [www.bakoambianda.com]

