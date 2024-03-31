Webinar on eir Ireland’s Digital HR Transformation Journey

Cork, Ireland, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Join Chris Richardson, HR Transformation Business Partner at eir, as he highlights transformative projects that enhanced eir’s HR processes.

Did you hear? eir Ireland recently earned a prestigious CIPD Award for their innovative approach to enhancing Employee Experience. Discover the story behind their success and learn about the initiatives that led to this remarkable achievement.

Numla, in collaboration with eir Ireland, is excited to present an exclusive webinar. Led by Chris Richardson, HR Transformation Business Partner at eir, the webinar aims to provide insights into case study of eir’s digital HR transformation initiatives and their impact on HR processes.

Scheduled for 3rd April 2024 at 9:30 AM (Irish/UK Time zone), the 30-minute webinar will take place via Google Meet.

About the Presenter

Chris Richardson is a seasoned HR professional with over 12 years of experience in the industry. His hands-on experience and deep understanding of employee dynamics uniquely position him as an expert in HR transformation.

At eir, Chris leads the HR Transformation projects, bringing his knowledge and innovative strategies to the forefront. He is passionate about enhancing the employee experience and driving organizational success through effective HR practices.

Key Webinar Highlights:

During the webinar, attendees can expect to:

Gain insights into eir’s HR transformation initiatives and their outcomes, including enhancing employee experience leveraging digital tools.

Learn from real use cases and success stories from eir’s journey.

Discover practical lessons for leveraging HR technology.

Participate in Q&A with the speaker.

Register Now Via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/eir-shrtransformation-adigitall7178375638465003521/

About Numla:

Numla is an award-winning HR technology firm that has been providing innovative solutions to organizations worldwide for more than 20 years. Numla has a global presence with offices in Dublin, London, Toronto, San Francisco, and Riyadh. Numla offers cost-effective and flexible software solutions that can be customized to meet the unique needs of each organization.

Contact Numla:

www.numla.com

+353 1 254 929 2

info@numla.com