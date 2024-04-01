Goat Handling Equipment Market Projected to grow at 4.4% CAGR by 2033

The goat handling equipment market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 2,740 million in 2023 to US$ 4,215 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the market is driven by several factors including increasing population and growing demand for protein, rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming goat products, and growing demand for sustainable and organic farming practices.

The increasing demand for goat meat and dairy products, particularly in developing countries where the consumption of goat meat is a cultural norm, is expected to drive the sales of goat handling equipment. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming goat products, such as lower cholesterol and fat content than other meats, is anticipated to drive demand for goats.

The trend of sustainable and organic farming practices is also expected to drive the adoption of goat handling equipment during the forecast period. With increasing awareness of environmental and animal welfare concerns, many consumers are looking for more sustainable and organic food options, leading to an increase in the demand for organic and sustainable goat farming, and propelling the goat handling equipment market growth.

Manufacturers in the goat handling equipment industry are shifting towards automation and cost-efficient solutions to meet the demands of the market. Automation and robotics are being adopted to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Automated feeders, milking machines, and other devices are being developed that can improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and increase productivity.

Leading Manufacturers

D-S Livestock Equipment

O’Donnell

Cotter Agritech

OVI Handling

Tuff Livestock Equipment

LM Bateman

Priefert Creep Feeder

Qingdao Kemiwo Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Huarui Jiahe Machinery Co., Ltd.

NINGBO JOYGEN MACHINERY CO., LTD

Qingdao Zhongyu Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

“Smart Shepherding” introduced a remote monitoring system for goats that employs wireless technology to track the animals’ health and behavior, allowing farmers to make better management decisions.

“Allflex” invented a tracking device that uses RFID technology to rapidly and easily identify and monitor particular goats. This method is ideal for tracking health information and breeding records.

Key Segments Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type:

Shearing Machine

Goat Collars

Weighing Scales

Creep Feeder Gate

Halters and Leads

Others

By Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

By Operation:

Automatic

Manual

Semi-Automatic

By Region: