Global Railway System Market Anticipates Steady Growth at 4.8% CAGR, Projected to Surpass US$ 45.2 Billion by 2033

The railway system market is valued at US$ 28,278.1 million as of 2023. The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. By 2033, the market is expected to cross an estimate of US$ 45,192.2 million.

Global urbanisation is accelerating, which has increased discretionary income. This has encouraged many people to start purchasing their own cars, which has increased traffic congestion. As a result, people in the workforce, especially, have begun using services like metro lines and electric trains. This could result in a rise in demand for railroad infrastructure during the forecast era.

Additionally, governments all over the globe are spending enormous sums of money upgrading the rail infrastructure. This is primarily due to an increase in freight transit. Additionally, the use of railroads is consistent with the use of sustainable energy sources. Many economies are placing a focus on “Green Transportation.” Since the investors would concentrate on electrifying railway transportation, this would eventually result in a rise in the use of railways. This would result in the decrease of greenhouse gases.

Apart from that, even if the railways make use of fuel, the fuel consumption is way less as compared to airlines. In addition to that, the load capacity associated with railways is way higher than the airlines. Thus, the market might witness surge in the number of investors.

With the implementation of the internet of trains, the railway system industry is anticipated to experience a renaissance in the truest sense. The internet of trains provides everything on a silver platter, whether it be dependability, safety, or maintenance. In addition, it has the capacity to collaborate with AI, which would further revolutionise the market in the future. All of these elements are anticipated to increase railway system sales during the anticipated time.

However, massive investment, and long time to recover the invested amount are expected to challenge the market growth.

Thus, from the insights obtained from FMI analysts, it can be inferred that “surging urbanisation, increased government initiatives, application of internet of trains, and a number of other factors are expected to surge the market growth of railway system during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways:

Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

USA market has a share of 21.8%.

Germany market has a share of 4.4%.

Japan market has a share of 5.7%.

Australia market has a share of 1.3%.

China market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.

India Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Based on the application, the passenger transportation currently has the largest market share of 64.8%.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the railway system market are investing on profitable mergers and acquisitions. Apart from that, there are also massive investments being made on the R&D. Furthermore, the key players are also appointing some of the veterans who have not only served this niche, but related niches as well. Moreover, the manufacturers are also taking important steps to work on the sustainability goals.

In December 2022, Alstom had announced that it would be supplying an additional 49 Coradia Stream trains to Renfe in Spain.

Top Key Players are:

ABB, Alstom, Hyundai Rotem, CRRC, Siemens, Thermo King, Knorr Bremese, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Toshiba, and Hitachi.

Railway System Market Segmentation

By Transit Type:

Conventional (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-diesel Locomotive, Coaches),

Rapid (Diesel Multiple Unit, Electric Multiple Unit, Light Rail/Tram)

By Application:

Passenger Transportation,

Freight Transportation

By System Type:

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Propulsion System

Train Safety System

HVAC System

On-board Vehicle Control

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

