Commercial Grain Mill Market Growing at 4.7% CAGR by 2033

The global commercial grain mill market is projected to experience steady growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. This growth trajectory is expected to elevate the market value from US$ 1,682.2 million in 2023 to US$ 2,662.8 million by 2033. Notably, in 2022, the market recorded a value of US$ 1,606.7 million, with an anticipated year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 3.9% in 2023.

A significant driver of the increasing demand for commercial grain mills is their widespread utilization in the bakery, confectionery, and animal feed sectors. This trend is forecasted to persist over the next decade, further fueling market growth.

Commercial grain mills are specifically engineered to grind various grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and other cereal crops on a large scale. The flour produced by these mills serves as a fundamental ingredient in the production of bread, pastries, and other baked goods. During the milling process, the bran and germ of the wheat kernel are removed, leaving behind the endosperm, which is subsequently milled into flour using a series of rollers. The configuration and number of rollers employed determine the coarseness of the resulting flour.

Growth Factors

The global commercial grain mill market is poised for growth, primarily driven by two key factors: the rising demand for processed food products and the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with flour consumption. As flours are abundant in starch and other essential nutrients, they have garnered significant popularity among health-conscious consumers worldwide.

The increasing demand for flour spans across various sectors, including households, fast food outlets, bakeries, confectionery, and food processing industries. This widespread demand for flour is expected to be a major contributor to the continued expansion of the global commercial grain mill industry throughout the assessment period.

Moreover, commercial grain mills are experiencing heightened usage in the production of animal feeds. This trend is fueled by the growing domestication of animals globally, leading to an increased requirement for quality animal feeds. As a result, the rising demand for animal feeds is anticipated to further drive sales of commercial grain mills during the forecast period.

Key Companies

Bühler AG

Satake Corporation

Alapala Machine Industry & Trade Inc.

Groupe Danone

General Mills Inc.

Peterson Pacific Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Segmentation of Commercial Grain Mill Industry

By Type:

Flour Mills

Rice Mills

Corn Mills

By Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Animal Feed

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region: