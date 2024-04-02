What Are the Key Factors Driving Growth in the Water Treatment Systems Industry?

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book – Point of Use Water Treatment Systems and Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Water Treatment Systems Industry was estimated at USD 35,035.9 million in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s water treatment systems industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of use water treatment systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 53.56 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing scarcity of fresh water reservoirs and safe drinking water across the world owing to the increasing industrial activities and growing population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The escalating demand for point-of-use water treatment systems is a reflection of a broader societal shift towards prioritizing water quality in both residential and non-residential domains. The residential sector embraces point-of-use water treatment systems for their convenience and affordability, providing a personalized approach to enhancing drinking water quality. Simultaneously, the non-residential sector leverages the adaptability and scalability of point-of-use water treatment systems to address diverse water treatment needs, ensuring compliance with regulations and cost-effective solutions. This growing reliance on point-of-use water treatment systems underscores a collective recognition of the importance of localized and tailored approaches to secure clean and safe water in both personal and professional spheres.

Population growth, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and infrastructure expansion have all increased global demand for fresh and processed water. The human population has grown more than double in the last 50 years, resulting in a high consumption of water. The lack of freshwater sources has resulted in water scarcity. The reduced water resources & increased water pollution are also aiding the demand for point of use water treatment systems.

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in awareness regarding water contamination due to lead, bacteria, and chemical, micro-plastic contents is expected to fuel product demand. Other factors driving product demand include growing population, strong economic growth, rising number of household constructions, increasing disposable income, and high product awareness among consumers. The increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising product adoption, thereby boosting industry growth. The introduction of new technologies and incorporation of the IoT in the newly launched products are also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, In March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO and PES ultrafiltration membranes.

Customers who want to reduce the distress of modules required in water purification systems can use Multibore PRO, which acts as part of a multi-technology approach to water treatment applications in various sectors. Increasing collaboration activities among industry experts and market players are facilitating the introduction of innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with governments of various countries to cater to specific needs based on the water quality and presence of pollutants in the water in the region. For instance, in July 2020, DuPont Water Solutions and Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (KIWASH) formed a cooperative project in Kenya to commission the installation of a water filtration system, which will purify drinking water by removing fluoride ions.

