Vapour Blasting Equipment Market Projected to Surpass Valuation of US$ 196.5 Million by 2033 with Steady 5.1% CAGR

The global vapour blasting equipment market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts projecting a valuation exceeding US$ 196.5 million by 2033, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. This anticipated trajectory underscores the resilience and potential of the market. Insights from Future Market Insights, Inc. indicate an initial surge, with the market expected to rise from US$ 113.7 million in 2022 to approximately US$ 119.5 million in 2023, laying the groundwork for sustained expansion.

The rising demand for vapour blasting equipment is primarily attributed to notable advancements witnessed within the aerospace and shipbuilding sectors. These industries rely on vapour blasting equipment to achieve impeccable finishing for critical components, deviating from traditional methods. The unwavering commitment to excellence in aerospace and shipbuilding, coupled with stringent high-performance standards, positions vapour blasting equipment as an indispensable asset for achieving optimal results.

Driving Factors for Vapour Blasting Equipment Demand:

Diverse Industry Developments: The sales of vapour blasting equipment are set to rise due to advancements in building and construction, automotive vehicle production, and the burgeoning shipbuilding and aerospace sectors. Construction Industry Utilization: Vapour blasting equipment is experiencing increased adoption in the construction sector, particularly for concrete repair, restoration, wood treatment, and brick cleaning in outdoor settings, contributing to heightened demand. Automated Equipment and Growing Metal Industry: Leading players are driving demand with automated vapour blasting equipment that finds increasing applications. The expanding metal and steel construction industry, propelled by growing product demand, also contributes significantly to the vapour blasting equipment market. Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industries: The rising aerospace and shipbuilding sectors add momentum to vapour blasting equipment demand, indicating a broadening range of industrial applications for these machines.

Key Insights:

The vapour blasting equipment market is predicted to experience a steady CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2032.

The automatic segment, in terms of control type, is anticipated to maintain its rapid growth, exhibiting the highest growth rate.

The automotive and aerospace industries are expected to remain pivotal consumers in the vapour blasting equipment market based on end-use.

France is poised to lead the growth in Europe’s vapour blasting equipment market throughout the assessment period.

East Asia, particularly South Korea, is projected to be the most lucrative region, with strong and sustained sales growth anticipated beyond 2022.

“As demand surges from the aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors, the market is set to witness notable growth. Leading manufacturers are embracing new technologies to expand the capabilities of vapour blasting equipment,” according to an FMI analyst.

Market Competition Snapshot:

The vapour blasting equipment market is assessed as moderately fragmented, with key players projected to hold significant market shares. Notable manufacturers include Guyson Corporation, Graco Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Vapourmatt Ltd., KKS Ultraschall AG, VIXEN, Vapaware, Graf Cleaning Systems, Airblast B.V., Nicchu Co. Ltd., ABShot Tecnics S.L., MACOHO Co., Ltd., PAUL AUER GMBH, and several others featured in the comprehensive report.

Recent Industry Development:

For instance, in March 2022, Vapourmatt Ltd. unveiled the “Vapourmate,” a new wet-blasting machine. This compact, versatile entry-level manual machine is ideal for smaller spaces, catering to a wide array of industries.

Technological Advancements and Global Expansion:

Leading players are notably concentrating on the introduction of technologically advanced products tailored for diverse industrial applications. Moreover, major players are actively enhancing their production capacities to amplify their global market presence, aiming for substantial market traction.

Vapour Blasting Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Control Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

