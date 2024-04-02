Global Vein Finder Industry Is Expecting to Reach US$ 52.4 Million by 2034 at an Impressive 3.4% CAGR | FMI Analysis

The Global Vein Finder Industry is poised for significant growth, according to a recent market analysis. The market, currently valued at US$ 37.6 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 52.4 million by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.4%.

Innovative Vein Finder technology is making significant strides within the medical device industry. These advanced Vein Finders, underpinned by state-of-the-art technologies, are delivering substantial advantages to healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, and phlebotomists.

“Innovations like these are expected to increase adoption of advanced Vein Finders in hospitals and healthcare establishments, leading to significant revenue growth of the Global Vein Finder Industry. Our analysis of the performance of the Vein Finder market reveals an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.0 Million between 2018 and 2019 and the global market is estimated to register a stellar growth rate of 10.9% in the coming decade.” Practice Head – Healthcare & Medical Devices, Future Market Insights

Global Vein Finder Industry Structure Overview: Regional Focus to Bolster Global Market Growth

An overview of the market structure of the Global Vein Finder Industry reveals a strong regional presence of top market companies as well as local players. Leading companies operating in the Global Vein Finder Industry are leveraging acquisitions as a primary strategy to facilitate regional market expansion. Future Market Insights analysis also observes a strong focus by Vein Finder companies on R&D for new product development and expansion of the existing product line in key regional growth markets.

“Implementation of inorganic growth strategies is seen as the way forward to penetrate key growth markets across certain developing regions. Companies in the Vein Finder market with diversified product offerings are collaborating with local regional players to introduce low-cost Vein Finder products to cement their presence across top regional markets.”

In 2017, the leading three companies in the Global Vein Finder Industry held a revenue share of about 56% while the remaining players contributed about 44% market share. New product development is a key strategy adopted by players in the Global Vein Finder Industry to increase their brand value. Rising difficulties associated with peripheral venous access, venepuncture is one of the primary factors boosting the growth of the Global Vein Finder Industry, and key players are capitalizing on the growth drivers to increase their market share.

Future Market Insights predicts lucrative revenue growth in the various regional markets of Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. Europe will likely remain the top market for sales of Vein Finder devices owing to the increasing adoption of Vein Finder across hospitals and clinics to locate veins for drawing blood samples, IV insertions, and other vascular procedures.

Portable Vein Finder to Garner Maximum End User Demand; Infrared Technology to Register Fastest Growth in Revenue

Portable Vein Finders are likely to be the most preferred product type in the Global Vein Finder Industry, registering impressive demand as well as sales growth in the coming decade. The convenience and ease of use offered by portable Vein Finders is the primary factor boosting adoption across hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. The Global Vein Finder Industry is fuelled by advanced technology with infrared technology being the most adopted in Vein Finders. Among the various end users of Vein Finders, hospitals are likely to exhibit the highest demand in the next 10 years, also contributing to maximum revenues in the global Vein Finder market.

Competitive Landscape

The market for Vein Finders is fragmented by nature, with only a few players present. These players are part of several strategic alliances. The product launch and acquisition speed up the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on market share and gain a sizable market share.

Furthermore, the corporations are focusing on the launch of new items to boost their product portfolio in the Asia Pacific area to expand their clientele and capture the largest market share in emerging economies.

Key Players in the Global Vein Finder Industry

AccuVein Inc.

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

Near Infrared Imaging LLC

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd.

Gentherm Inc.

Sunny Medical Equipment Limited

Translite LLC / Veinlite

Venoscope LLC

ZD Medical

Infinium Medical

NextVein

International Biomedical

Shenzhen Vivolight Medical Device & Technology Co., Ltd.

BLZ Technology Inc.

iiSM Inc.

Global Vein Finder Industry by Category

By Product:

Portable

Benchtop

By Technology:

Ultraviolet

Infrared

Ultrasound

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers and Path Labs

Veterinary Clinics

Home Care Settings

Blood Banks

