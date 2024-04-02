5G Security Market Surges: Hits US$ 12.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by 26.4% CAGR, Reports Future Market Insights

The global 5G security market, valued at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022, is set to experience remarkable growth, reaching an estimated US$ 12.5 Billion by the year 2032. These findings emerge from a comprehensive research study conducted by Future Market Insights, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% spanning the years 2022 to 2032.

Solutions include the equipment required to guarantee safety. Some tools that are utilised to provide 5G security include next-generation firewalls, data loss prevention, antivirus/antimalware, DDoS protection, security gateways, and sandboxing.

DLP instruments help to design data loss prevention methodologies by giving pre-portrayed approach controls to follow the advancement of data. It also hinders unapproved sharing, corrupting, as well as pull of data. The data loss is mainly done via malware attack and taking control of the system. According to Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, malware was involved in nearly 15% of data breach. To reduce the malware attacks and security breaches companies are focussed in 5G technology.

With the growing concern of consumers worldwide regarding their health and their growing annual healthcare budget, healthcare stakeholders are becoming richer every day. But, at the same time with the evolution of new technologies and their need for speed and automation have made them vulnerable to cyber threats.

5G capabilities have added numerous advantages to healthcare sector including speed, capacity, hyper-connectivity, low latency, and data-driven insights. The higher speed and lower latency offered by 5G can be a boon to the cyber attackers as it offers them opportunity to access more data due to hyper-connectivity.

Key Takeaways from the 5G Security Market Study

5G Non-standalone is expected to hold the largest share in the architecture segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% in forecast period.

The U.S. holds a growth of CAGR 25.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The solutions segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 25.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Drivers and Opportunities

The market’s unprecedented growth is driven by the convergence of technological innovation and pressing security concerns. The widespread adoption of 5G technology across industries amplifies the need for comprehensive security solutions, propelling market expansion. Additionally, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of connected devices create a conducive environment for the 5G security market to flourish.

Competition Analysis

The 5G security landscape is characterized by a competitive market space featuring prominent players committed to offering state-of-the-art security solutions. Industry leaders are investing in research and development to deliver cutting-edge products that safeguard against emerging threats, while also focusing on strategic collaborations to consolidate their market presence.

Regional Trends

The growth of the 5G security market is not confined to a specific region; it exhibits a global trend. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions are witnessing substantial investments in 5G infrastructure, thus driving the demand for effective security measures to protect these critical networks.

Global 5G Security Market by Category

By Component:

Solutions Next-Generation Firewall Data Loss Prevention Antivirus/Antimalware DDoS Protection Security Gateway Sandboxing Others

Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Network Component Security:

RAN Security

Core Security

By Architecture:

5G NR Non-standalone

5G NR Standalone

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Automotive and Transportation

Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

