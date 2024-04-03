Harnessing the Power of Connectivity: The Smart Bathroom Industry Forecast for 2023-2030

Smart Bathroom Industry | Forecast 2030

The growing interest among consumers in home automation and the incorporation of smart devices is a significant driver for the growth of the smart bathroom market. Consumers are actively seeking innovative and user-friendly solutions that can enhance their bathroom experiences.

The advancement in technology, notably in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and voice recognition have led to the integration of various smart features into bathroom fixtures and accessories. The development of features like automated temperature regulation, voice-activated lighting, and smart showers, have enticed consumers to consider upgrading their conventional bathrooms.

The growth of smart bathroom solutions is propelled by fast-paced urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development in numerous regions. This progress encourages the widespread adoption of smart technologies in commercial buildings, hotels, and public restrooms. By seamlessly integrating these innovations, such spaces benefit from elevated functionality, improved hygiene standards, and enhanced efficiency.

The demand for smart home devices is growing among consumers due to their convenience, time-saving capabilities, and the enhanced control and safety they provide. A survey conducted by security.org in 2021 revealed that approximately 70% of homebuyers are actively seeking out smart homes, and 78% are willing to pay a premium for a home equipped with smart devices in the U.S. The desire for smart home devices was found to be higher among millennials compared to older generations. This data underscores the increasing popularity and acceptance of smart home technology as an integral part of modern living, driven by the desire for improved efficiency and security in residential settings.

As the market matures and technologies become more accessible, the cost of smart bathroom products has been decreasing. This affordability, coupled with the wider availability of smart bathroom solutions from various manufacturers, has led to increased adoption by both residential and commercial customers.

Smart Toilet Market Growth and Trends

The global smart toilet market size is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding cleanliness and maintaining proper hygiene at the global level is expected to promote the utility of smart toilet. Additionally, shifting preference towards smart homes in the urban cities due to increasing importance of proper sanitation and offering convenience to the buyers is expected to increase spending on the installation of new smart toilets in the residential and commercial sectors.

The governments of different countries including U.S., Germany, France, China, and India have been implementing numerous initiatives to increase awareness regarding the importance of saving water at the global level. As a result, smart toilets are expected to optimize the water flow and thus, likely to gain importance over the next few years.

The commercial segment generated a revenue of USD 4.6 billion in 2018. These types of smart products are majorly installed in hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and bars as consumers perceive them as the luxury products. Furthermore, increasing spending on real estate investment in the commercial sector of countries including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is a key factor driving the segment. Supportive government policies aimed at infrastructure development are expected to expand the scope for smart toilet vanities as luxury products over the next few years.

The offline channels generated a revenue of USD 5.3 billion in 2018. Consumers prefer these channels as they provide a choice of physical verification, prior to any purchasing decision. Additionally, these brick and mortar stores offer installation as well as aftersales services, which encourage the buyers to use these channels.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Smart bathroom product manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

In March 2023, Roca Sanitario, S.A. developed the In-Wash Insignia shower toilet equipped with Roca Connect, which features cutting-edge technology for maximum comfort and hygiene. Using the In-Wash Insignia mobile app, users can program and adjust different operating modes and daily functions and also gain information on water consumption and toilet use.

In 2023 January, Kohler Co. announced the introduction of the Sprig Shower Infusion System, an innovative aromatherapy shower infusion system, at CES 2023. The Sprig Shower Pods infuse the water stream with various scents like lavender and eucalyptus and other skin-friendly ingredients to deliver a spa-like experience every day.

In March 2022, Jaquar-owned Artize launched its flagship retail space Atelier luxury bath gallery to display its retail bath ware. Through this initiative, visitors are encouraged to touch, feel, and experience the Artize bath ware products.

In October 2022, Hai introduced a smart in-home spa system showerhead. The showers feature Hai’s innovative flow spray technology. Users can seamlessly switch from firm sprays to gentle spa mists, and everything in between. The Hai Shower incorporates a hydro-powered turbine that powers built-in LED lights and Bluetooth technology. The LED light notification system indicates when the water reaches a comfortable temperature and alerts users when a specific water consumption limit has been reached.

