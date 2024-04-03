Grain Roller Market Growth Anticipated at 4.7% CAGR by 2033

Grain rollers serve as essential equipment primarily utilized for crushing grains into smaller fragments. While various types exist in the market, they all share the common function of grain processing. Farmers predominantly employ grain rollers to prepare animal feed, although they can also be utilized in the production of flour and other food items.

Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, the grain roller market is poised to experience substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market value is anticipated to escalate from US$ 1,572.2 million in 2023 to US$ 2,488.7 million by 2033.

Available in a diverse array of sizes and styles, selecting the appropriate grain roller is crucial to meet specific user requirements. Hand-cranked variants are well-suited for small farms or domestic use, offering simplicity and convenience. Alternatively, electric grain rollers provide rapid and robust processing capabilities, catering to larger-scale operations and commercial applications.

RESTRAINTS

The utilization of technology control, encompassing facets like information processing, stepping motor, and remote control technologies, may prove insufficient, potentially dampening demand. Additionally, the limited application of certain grains, such as rice blades, which possess minimal quantities and hardness, presents challenges in terms of adaptability and changeability.

Key Companies

Bühler Holding AG

Satake Corporation

Alapala Machine Industry & Trade Inc.

Groupe Danone

General Mills Inc.

Peterson Pacific Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Single Pair Roller Mill

Double Pair Roller Mill

Multi-Stage Roller Mill

By Application:

Feed Processing

Brewery & Distillery

Flour Milling

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region: