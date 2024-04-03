Is the Recycled Plastics Industry the Sustainable Solution we need?

Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book – Recycled Polyethylene, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET), Recycled Polypropylene, Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Recycled Polystyrene Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Recycled Plastics Industry was estimated at USD 47.61 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s recycled plastics sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Growth & Trends

The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising sustainability measures undertaken by food & beverage and packaging companies. The growing efforts for a circular economy by end-users and increasing adoption of recycled plastics in the packaging, textiles, and other end-use industries are anticipated to drive the demand for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) during the forecast period. Furthermore, recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) is used for developing both, colored and clear (white/non-colored) products.

However, clear rPET products are the most sought after by both, recyclers and end-use industries owing to their lower costs than colored rPET products. Colored rPET is preferred by packaging product and bottle manufacturers as it gives them brand identity and ensures the development of products with improved aesthetics. However, clear rPET products are the most sought after by both, recyclers and end-use industries owing to their lower costs than colored rPET products. Furthermore, the ban on landfills has been introduced in several developed nations in North America and Europe, such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, and several states in the U.S. and Canadian provinces.

In Europe, landfill bans have existed for decades. Furthermore, plans are being developed in the UK, and Australia has legislated the introduction of a range of bans in the next few years. In addition, various end-use industries have implemented the utilization of rPET for the manufacturing of their products. This enables them to control the raw material cost, along with positioning themselves as an environmentally-friendly product developer in comparison to their counterparts. For instance, On May 9, 2023, the company announced the acquisition of Iber Resinas SL, a Spain-based plastic recycling company. With this acquisition, TotalEnergies is projected to expand its footprint in the European markets.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book – Recycled Polyethylene, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET), Recycled Polypropylene, Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Recycled Polystyrene Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Recycled Polyethylene Market Growth & Trends

Polyethylene includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Polyethylene dominated the recycled plastics market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising consumption of polyethylene for producing reusable bags, agriculture films, toys, milk bottles, housewares, containers, shampoo bottles, trays, food packaging films, and toys. Furthermore, properties such as excellent solvent resistance, high tensile strength, flexibility, toughness, and relative transparency drive the demand for polyethylene in the recycled plastics market.

Recycled HDPE is mainly used to manufacture milk cartons, cutting boards, garbage bins, pens, plastics, fencing, tables, lumber, and bottles. Recycled HDPE offers stiffness with a highly crystalline structure and high density. LDPE waste is mainly generated from household products such as grocery bags, squeezable bottles, plastic wraps, and frozen food containers. Recycled LDPE produces bubble wraps, furniture, garbage cans, and floorings.

Go through the table of content of Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Recycled Plastics Industry are:

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Biffa

Stericycle

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter