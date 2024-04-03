Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 178.4 Million. Between 2024 and 2034 With a 4.9% CAGR

The global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is expected to have a $106.6 million US dollar value in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a normal rate between 2024 and 2034, with a CAGR of 4.9%. By the conclusion of the projection period, the industry value for loop-mediated isothermal amplification is anticipated to reach US$ 178.4 million.

Before amplification can start, fingerpick amounts of cell lysis, nucleic acid extraction, and purification chemicals are required for loop-mediated isothermal amplification, a nucleic acid-based point-of-care diagnostic tool. For the purpose of detecting pathogens in patient samples, loop-mediated isothermal amplification is recognized as a reliable and strong isothermal amplification approach. Amplification technology advancements and improvements have led to a growing global market for loop-mediated isothermal amplification as a potential replacement for the traditional PCR strategy. Furthermore, the early diagnosis of chronic illnesses has led to an increasing demand for loop-mediated isothermal amplification techniques.

The number of research publications employing loop-mediated isothermal amplification has increased, as has the applications of the approach across numerous industries. Prominent developments in Amplicon detection further bolster the market’s growth. Real-time monitoring of loop-mediated isothermal amplification Amplicon now uses electrical, optical, electrochemical, and pH-sensing techniques. These advancements in amplification technology have led to a steady growth in the market for loop-mediated isothermal amplification.

“Global sales of loop-mediated isothermal amplification will be stimulated for the forecast period due to the growing application of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in multiple fields such as environmental science, bio-medicine, food and beverage, and others,” according to an FMI analyst.

Preview Next-Level Insights Sample :

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5532

Key Takeaways:

Rapid diagnosis of chronic diseases and improvements in Amplicon detection is expected to drive the market.

Demand of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in China to witness a surge over the forecast period.

The U.S. loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will experience significant growth propelled by adoption of microfluidic technology.

Based on technology, microfluidic segment will be popular for the forecast period.

Lack of versatility and absence of an internal PCR inhibition control limits market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Jena Bioscience GmbH, HiberGene Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Mast Group Ltd., Excellgen, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V, NIPPON GENE CO., LTD, New England Biolabs, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others are some of the major players in the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major organizations in the market are employing various tactics to expand their product portfolio as well as to increase their regional dominance. These businesses are focused on using aggressive pricing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some global market players are investing in research and development agreements to increase product development, adopting distribution & licensing agreements with regional players, and establishment of network of distribution and marketing agreements to ensure availability of products to different end-users globally.

Key Segments:

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Product:

Instruments

Incubation Systems

Turbidimeters

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

Fluorescence Measuring Systems

Kits & Reagents

DNA Polymerase

Primer Mix

DNA Polymerase & Primer Mix

Dyes

Other Reagents

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Technology:

Microfluidic Technology

Advanced Infrared Optical Technology

Modern Microsystem Technology

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Application:

Diagnostic Purposes

Research Purposes

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market by Region:

North America Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Latin America Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Europe Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

East Asia Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

South Asia & Pacific Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Obtain Our Methodology Details:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5532

Regional Analysis

According to the latest FMI reports, North America and the U.S. loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will witness significant growth in the market for the assessment period. Investments in the healthcare sector, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure as well as rising healthcare expenditure coupled with technological advancements in LAMP instruments are expected to fuel the market growth in North America.

Moreover, high incidences of chronic diseases along with the presence of key players in the U.S. also contribute to the market growth in this region. The growing awareness of chronic diseases, high prevalence of malaria and other pandemic diseases drives the demand for prompt diagnosis in the country. Added to this, the rising adoption of microfluidic technology over conventional techniques are driving the market expansion in the U.S

The LAMP market in China is expected to record impressive development during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for cost-effective diagnostics, a less rigid regulatory environment, and the presence of a massive population base. Additionally, increasing government initiatives for research purposes and the development of LAMP techniques are propelling the market growth in China.

Category Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, based on product, kits & reagents are predicted to account for 83.2% share of the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market in 2022. Owing to the overall use of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in testing, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits and reagents have witnessed a rapid growth in popularity in recent years.

Several loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits & reagents have been developed over the years for simultaneous detection of pathogens in biological samples and food products.

Moreover, market players are collaborating to improve the sale of DNA polymerase and other loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based kits & reagents in all regions with the expectation of gaining maximum revenue share in the market. All these factors promote the growth of this particular loop-mediated isothermal amplification market segment.

Based on technology, microfluidic technology segment has gained traction over the years. The technology has been used to diagnose a variety of diseases, including malaria and tuberculosis. Advance fluidic components such as reaction chambers, micro-valves, micro-pumps, and micro-dispensers can be integrated with Lab-on-chip-based loop-mediated isothermal amplification assays to provide both micros as well as Nano droplet-size samples for multiplexing and high-throughput analysis. These properties along with others drive market growth of this segment.

Gain Full to Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5532

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube