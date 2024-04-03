In-Mold Labels Market Poised for Steady Growth Fueled by Aesthetics, Durability, and Sustainability

The global in-mold labels market is estimated to reach US$ 1,568.1 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023. This growth is driven by the rising demand for visually appealing and high-quality packaging solutions across various industries.

Aesthetics Drive Market Demand:

One of the key drivers of the in-mold labels market is the growing emphasis on visually captivating packaging. The “no-label” look and the trend of multi-colored prints are propelling the adoption of in-mold labels, as they offer an attractive and effective branding tool. Additionally, in-mold labels provide ample space for displaying crucial product information, enhancing brand image.

Multiple Industries Embrace In-Mold Labels:

The market is further fueled by the strong demand for cost-effective and high-quality labels in sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. In these industries, where decorative packaging is crucial, in-mold labels are becoming the preferred choice due to their:

360-degree print coverage: Enabling complete product branding.

Enabling complete product branding. Enhanced color and texture: Creating visually appealing packaging.

Creating visually appealing packaging. Exceptional durability: Withstanding moisture, abrasion, and temperature fluctuations.

Sustainability Gains Traction:

In-mold labels are not only aesthetically pleasing and durable, but also environmentally friendly. They enable the recycling of entire plastic containers, aligning with the growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Furthermore, the adoption of automation and digitalization in the label printing process is propelling market growth.

Europe and North America Lead the Way:

Europe currently dominates the in-mold labels market, holding a significant share of 46.10% in 2022. This dominance is expected to continue due to factors like:

Active promotion of in-mold technology in packaging and manufacturing.

Favorable government policies towards sustainable packaging.

Increasing research and development efforts by key players.

North America also holds a sizable share of the market, particularly driven by the high concentration of major food and beverage companies seeking transparent and appealing packaging solutions. Government initiatives promoting a sustainable economy further bolster the market’s growth in this region.

Looking Ahead:

The in-mold labels market presents promising opportunities as the demand for aesthetically pleasing, durable, and sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise. As brands prioritize visual appeal and environmental responsibility, in-mold labels are poised to remain a prominent choice in the packaging industry.

Key Takeaways:

Europe is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a promising CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

China is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, polypropylene is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the food segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

“Surging demand for product identification labels and attractive packaging is estimated to drive the demand for in-mold labels over the forecast period,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The in-mold labels market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in manufacturing in-mold labels.

The key industry players are CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holding S.A, Avery Dennison Corp., Multicolor Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Tasus Corporation, Canyon Graphics Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Korsini Ambalaj San. Tic. A.S., Walle Corporation, Duratech Industries Inc., Admark Visual Imaging Limited, Aspasie Inc., General Press Corporation.

Some recent developments:

Key industry players leverage organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration to enhance their product portfolio. This is expected to fuel the demand for in-mold labels in the forecast period.

In April 2021, Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) announced the acquisition of Paris Art Label Company, Inc., a United States-based label manufacturer that specializes in in-mold labeling (IML) for the food and beverage industry. The acquisition is expected to strengthen MCC’s position in the in-mold labeling market.

In January 2021, CCL Industries Inc. merged its label and consumer packaging group with Graphic West International, a United States-based manufacturer of In-mold labels and other packaging solutions. The merger is expected to create a leading provider of packaging solutions, including in-mold labels, for the food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries.

In September 2020, Constantia Flexibles launched a new range of In-mold labels for the food and beverage industry. The labels are designed to offer high-quality printing and improved sustainability and are available in various shapes and sizes.

In-mold Labels Market by Category

By Process:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Barrier

Paper & Others

By Printing Method:

Gravure

Flexo

Offset

Screen

Digital

Others

By End-use:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Domestic Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

