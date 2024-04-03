Healthcare Analytics Market Surges: Global Sales Reach US$29.1 Billion in 2021, Projected CAGR of 29.2% till 2032

According to a new analytical report by Future Industry Insights, by 2022, the global healthcare analytics market is expected to produce US$29.1 billion in sales. The industry is projected to grow at a pace of 29.2% between 2022 and 2032, indicating a considerable expansion.

The software industry is expected to enjoy the highest revenue growth between 2022 and 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 33%. Because of the usage of user-based analytics, which may foresee market trends via analysis of prescriptive and predictive solutions, the sector is expected to have considerable revenue growth in the future.

To gather data and promote patient engagement in their treatment, social media and the internet are drastically altering the healthcare industry.