Global Pollen Allergy Market Expected to Grow Exponentially, Reaching US$ 8828.6 Million by 2033

The global pollen allergy market is witnessing a remarkable surge, with the demand reaching US$ 5850.8 Million in 2023 and projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% in the coming years. This substantial growth is attributed to technological advancements in healthcare, poised to propel the market to US$ 8828.6 Million by 2033.

Pollen allergies, notably hay fever, have become increasingly prevalent, fueling the expansion of the market. The rise in the number of patients afflicted with pollen-based allergies, coupled with a notable increase in affected children, underscores the urgent need for solutions within the global pollen allergy industry.

A significant driver behind this surge is rapid urbanization, particularly in advancing countries. As urban populations continue to grow, so does exposure to environmental allergens, consequently boosting the demand for pollen allergy management and treatment solutions.

The global pollen allergy market’s anticipated growth presents a substantial opportunity for stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions, to develop innovative approaches to address the escalating prevalence of pollen allergies worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

As of 2023, the pollen allergy industry was valued at US$ 5850.8 Million

From 2023 to 2033, the pollen allergy industry is poised to grow at a 4.2% CAGR

By 2033, the pollen allergy industry is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 8828.6 Million

Based on therapeutic drug class, Corticosteroids dominated the pollen allergy industry in 2023 with a revenue share of 35.5%.

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.8% with respect pollen allergy in 2033

“Technological advancement in healthcare and increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and rise in the number of patients especially children suffering from pollen allergies expected to radically transform the pollen allergy industry in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading manufacturers and players assessed in the global pollen allergy industry are

bioMerieux SA

HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd

Alcon

HYCOR Biomedical, Inc

Immunomic Therapeutics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Stallergenes Greer

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Manufacturers and players functional in the global pollen allergy industry are adopting various corporate growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion, among others.

In July 2022 – Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), today announced positive data from its EfficAPSI real-world study. Presented at the 2022 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) congress in Prague (Czech Republic), the real-world study confirmed significant benefit of sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy treatment (AIT) on the onset and worsening of asthma in patients with allergic rhinitis.

Lincoln Diagnostics offers a painless option for skin allergy testing with the Multi-Test PC (pain control). This test still provides high sensitivity, high specificity, and low variability in results but with virtually no pain.

Key Segments Covered in the Pollen Allergy Industry Survey:

Pollen allergy industry by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Pollen allergy industry by Allergen Type:

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Other

Pollen allergy industry by Therapeutics Drug class:

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Immunomodulators

Auto injectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy

Pollen allergy industry by End-User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Pollen allergy industry by Region:

North America Pollen allergy industry

Latin America Pollen allergy industry

Europe Pollen allergy industry

South Asia Pollen allergy industry

East Asia Pollen allergy industry

Oceania Pollen allergy industry

MEA Pollen allergy industry

