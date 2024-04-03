Global Ebstein’s Anomaly Market Poised for Steady Growth, Surpassing US$ 30 Billion by 2033

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the global Ebstein’s anomaly market is set to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2033. The market, valued at US$ 13.90 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to exceed US$ 30 Billion by the end of 2033.

Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare congenital heart defect primarily affecting babies, has witnessed a growing prevalence globally. This surge in incidence is expected to be a key driver behind the market’s growth trajectory.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges to the treatment landscape of Ebstein’s anomaly. Disruptions in supply chain management and a slowdown in research and development activities due to funding constraints contributed to a temporary downturn in treatment options. However, as the world moves towards recovery, the forecast period offers promising prospects.

Furthermore, North America and Asia Pacific are two major regions contributing to the growth of the Ebstein’s market. This is owing to various government initiatives along with presence of advanced treatments in the region. A growing inclination towards hospitals has been observed due to the availability of varied nature of diagnosis and treatments. The amalgamation of technology and extensive research is expected to benefit the market in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

  • By end user, the hospital’s segment is expected to hold 50% of the market share in 2023 for Ebstein’s anomaly industry.
  • By diagnosis, echocardiogram is expected to possess 33% market share for eibstien’s anomaly market in 2023.
  • North America is expected to possess 40% market share for Ebstein’s anomaly industry in 2023.
  • Asia Pacific Ebstein’s anomaly industry size is expected to possess 35% market share in 2023.

“Technologically advanced equipment to diagnose ebstein’s anomaly along with extensive research for manufacturing medication to treat the ailment is favoring market growth.” states a FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players in Ebstein’s anomaly industry are

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Gore Medical
  • Medtronic, Inc.,
  • Numed, Inc.

GE Healthcare, a key player in the Ebstein’s anomaly is focusing on undertaking research and collabroting with different research institutes to manufacture medications for Ebstein’s anomaly.

Boston Scientific Corporation another key player in Ebstein’s anomaly industry is focusing on integrating technology to diagnose the ailment at an early stage.

Key Segments Profiled in the Ebstein’s Anomaly Industry Survey:

Treatment:

  • Medical
  • Surgical Treatment
    • Tricuspid Valve Repair
    • Tricuspid Valve Replacement
    • Closure of the Atrial Septal Defect
    • Maze Procedure

Diagnosis:

  • Echocardiogram
  • Electrocardiogram
  • Chest X-ray
  • Cardiac MRI
  • Holter Monitor
  • Pulse Oximetry
  • Exercise Stress Test
  • Electrophysiology Study
  • Cardiac Catheterization

End User:

  • Hospitals & Surgical Centres
  • Specialty Clinics

Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

