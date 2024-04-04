Technological Innovations Revolutionizing the Adhesives Industry

Adhesives Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s adhesives sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the adhesives industry was estimated at approximately USD 111.58 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of basic adhesives categories namely, packaging adhesives, construction adhesives, wood adhesives, medical adhesives, automotive adhesives, and other adhesives.

Packaging Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Water-based technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. The growth rate is attributable to increasing use of water-based products such as gluten, PVA, and starch in flexible packaging.

Hot melt segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Its high growth is due to its superior properties such as thermal stability and fast curing over water-based and solvent-based products.

Boxes & cases segment held the largest revenue share, accounting for 36.0% in 2018, owing to increasing demand for corrugated boxes in transportation.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment in 2018, accounting for a revenue share of 39.3% of the market. The large share is owing to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of the consumers, which is propelling the demand for packaged food and beverages in the region.

In August 2018, Bostik acquired a business segment of Nitta Gelatin, Inc., and formed joint venture named Bostik-Nitta. Complementing this acquisition, a new adhesives plant will be constructed in Japan, which will focus on non-woven markets.

Construction Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Polyvinyl acetate resins witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.9%. These adhesives do not contain solvents and are therefore useful to consolidate porous construction materials such as sandstone

Reactive & other technology witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%. These technologies exhibit long-term durability and high bond strength under severe environmental conditions

Commercial applications witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The segment growth over the anticipated period is anticipated to profit from the rising number of commercial buildings, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and large box stores that have been constructed over the past few years

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39.39% in 2023. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in countries such as China and India is expected to increase construction spending in Asia Pacific over the forecasted period

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, 3M, Arkema, and H.B. Fuller companies dominated the market with their continuous involvement in acquisitions, partnerships, and manufacturing facility expansions

Wood Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Urea-formaldehyde (UF) dominated the market in 2023 with a significant volume share of 31.4%, due to its low cost

Soy-based adhesives are anticipated to witness the fastest revenue growth, with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The environmental advantages offered by the product is estimated to play a key role for its increasing demand

Flooring is estimated to be the fastest growing application, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing construction spending and the rise in demand for luxurious and comfortable flooring is expected to facilitate the segment growth

Particle Board (PB) held the largest share in the wood adhesive consumption, with a significant volume share of 27.1% in 2023

Asia Pacific dominated the wood adhesives market with a significant volume share of 58.6% in 2023, owing to the extensive engineered wood-based panel production in the region

Medical Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Acrylics dominated the market in 2018 with a volume share of 51.2% in 2018. It is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period owing to fast setting time, high adhesion for difficult to bond substrates and good environmental resistance.

Reactive & other adhesives dominated the market with a revenue share of 90.2% in 2018, owing to their ability to provide superior resistance to heat, moisture, and chemicals

In terms of revenue, internal medical application is poised to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. Approval by government organizations for adhesives in different internal medical applications such as tissue regeneration inside the body is estimated to significantly drive the market growth.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. The population explosion coupled with increasing healthcare spending in the region are the significant drivers of the growth.

Leaders in the medical adhesives market are distinguished by the medical applications. Baxter International, C.R. Bard, and Stryker Corporation, are top players in medical adhesive market for internal medical application ; while Dentsply Sirona, Inc., is a major player in dental adhesives and 3M is a leader for adhesives in external medical application

Automotive Adhesives Market Report Highlights

NVH constituted a volume share of 36.5% in 2018 with the growing consumer preference for comfortable driving experience

The bonding segment held a revenue share of 47.4% in 2018 owing to the growing demand for adhesives over mechanical fasteners

Hot melt technology segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to its properties such as superior bonding and heat resistance

Interior application segment is anticipated to witness growth in demand owing to the introduction of sustainable adhesives in the industry

Increasing raw material prices are expected to affect the manufacturing cost, thereby resulting in an increase in product prices. For instance, H.B. Fuller North America increased the prices of its adhesives by 4% to 10% in October 2018.

Competitive Insights

The adhesives market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of adhesive solutions for various applications. To gain a competitive edge in this market, companies need to stay abreast of industry trends, customer demands, and technological advancements. Companies involved in the manufacturing of adhesives, such as Henkel, 3M, and H.B. Fuller, procure raw materials from chemical manufacturers. Owing to this, a moderate level of integration exists in the value chain. The operations of some of the major chemical companies such as Dow are forward integrated, as they are capable of producing raw materials and processed adhesive products. Key manufacturers in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Dow, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd. & Co. KGaA, Avery Denison Corporation, Huntsman, and Wacker Chemie AG.

