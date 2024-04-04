CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in medical camera have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional 2D imaging camera to high definition medical camera. The rising wave of new technologies such as digital imaging (2D/3D) and liquid lens technology are creating significant potential for advanced imaging in various medical platforms due to high resolution with excellent clarity and precision.

In medical camera market, various technologies such as digital imaging (2D/3D), infrared, OCT (optical coherence tomography), liquid lens technologies are used in the biomedical research, microscopy, rheumatology, and lab automation applications. Increasing number of surgical procedures that utilize medical cameras and technological advancements in medical cameras are creating new opportunities for various medical camera technologies.

Sony Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Carestream Health, and Hamamatsu Photonics are among the major technology providers in the Medical Camera Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Medical Camera Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Camera Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the medical camera market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global medical camera technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2024 to 2030]:

Digital Imaging (2D/3D)

Infrared

Optical Coherence Tomography

Liquid Lens Technology

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2024 to 2030]:

Biomedical Research

Digital Imaging (2D/3D)

Infrared

Optical Coherence Tomography

Liquid Lens Technology

Microscopy

Digital Imaging (2D/3D)

Infrared

Optical Coherence Tomography

Liquid Lens Technology

Rheumatology

Digital Imaging (2D/3D)

Infrared

Optical Coherence Tomography

Liquid Lens Technology

Lab Automation

Digital Imaging (2D/3D)

Infrared

Optical Coherence Tomography

Liquid Lens Technology

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2024–2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Medical Camera Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

