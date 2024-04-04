Investment Opportunities in the Ceramics Sector

Ceramics Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the ceramics industry was estimated at approximately USD 239.53 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of ceramics products, including traditional ceramics and advanced ceramics.

The growth of the ceramics industry is driven by the increasing consumption of ceramics-based products in a wide range of end-use industries such as construction, electronics & electrical, aerospace, automotive, daily use, and medical. Increasing investment in luxury hotels, restaurants, resorts, and villas is increasing the consumption of ceramics to increase the aesthetic appeal of the property, which is anticipated to drive the market growth across the forecast period.

Traditional Ceramic Market Report Highlights

The architectural application segment held the largest share of nearly 55.0% in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance across the forecast period. increasing investments in the development of multi-story apartments, which is expected to have a positive impact on the segment

Art ware application segment is expected to register a growth rate of 4.3% across the forecast period. The segment’s growth is attributed to rising investment in luxury apartments and hotels, in which product is widely used to increase the property’s aesthetic appeal

Based on region, the Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% across the forecast period. The countries in the region are diversifying their income source owing to this they are significantly investing in tourism, building construction, and industries. Thus, augmenting the consumption of products in the region

Manufacturers worldwide face challenges due to the high raw material costs, which has prompted some small-scale manufacturers to shut down their production units. According to the India-based Morbi Ceramic Association, almost 100 manufacturing units of ceramic products were shut down in 2022, due to the rise in input costs of coal gas, and other raw materials

Advanced Ceramics Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising investments in electronics, EVs, and medical industry-related production facilities in the region are propelling the segment growth

Based on material, zirconate is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Its increasing demand, especially in the medical industry, is anticipated to boost product demand over the coming years

By application, electronic devices held the largest share of more than 47.0% in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing investments in the semiconductor technology and the telecom industry, coupled with the rising demand for gadgets such as laptops and smartphones, are fueling the segment growth

On the basis of end-use, the medical segment is expected to grow at a significant rate across the forecast period. Growing R&D in the medical sector, especially after the pandemic, increasing penetration of advanced ceramic in medical equipment owing to its properties, and rising dental and orthopedic patients worldwide are anticipated to augment segment growth.

Competitive Insights

The participation of numerous manufacturers characterizes the global ceramics market, focused on developing ceramic products. These prominent companies compete against one another based on elements like product quality and cost. The Players participating in this market consistently develop new products to keep ahead of their rivals, which distinguishes the ceramics market globally. For instance, CeramTec GmbH introduced the AIN HP, a relatively new high-performance substrate, in May 2022. This ceramic substrate is perfect for use in the manufacturing of power converters for rail vehicle production.

