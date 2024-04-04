CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The material technologies in knee replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal based knee implant to strong plastic based knee implant. The rising wave of new material technologies such as ceramic material and strong plastic are creating significant potential for advanced knee replacement in various medical platforms due to low weight, high tensile strength and less chances of corrosion and smoother movement as compare to other materials.

In knee replacement market, various material technologies such as stainless steel, cobalt-chromium alloys, titanium and titanium alloys, polyethylene, and ceramics are used in total knee reconstructive implants, partial knee reconstructive implants, and revision knee reconstructive implants.

Zimmer Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Kinamed, Allegra Orthopaedics Limited, and Exactech.are among the major technology providers in the Knee Replacement Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Knee Replacement Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Knee Replacement Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the Joint Replacement Market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global knee replacement technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2024 to 2030]:

Metal Alloy Based Implants

Ceramic Based Implants

Strong Plastic Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2024 to 2030]:

Total Knee Reconstructive Implants

Metal Alloy Based Implants

Ceramic Based Implants

Strong Plastic Based Implants

Partial Knee Reconstructive Implants

Metal Alloy Based Implants

Ceramic Based Implants

Strong Plastic Based Implants

Revision Knee Reconstructive Implants

Metal Alloy Based Implants

Ceramic Based Implants

Strong Plastic Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2024–2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Knee Replacement Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

