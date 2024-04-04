Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Set to Surge: Projected Growth to USD 7.5 Billion by 2030

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for non-thermal pasteurization market reached a value of USD 2.2 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to escalate to USD 7.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% between 2023 and 2030.

In recent years, the food industry has witnessed a significant shift towards non-thermal pasteurization methods owing to increasing consumer demand for minimally processed, safer, and nutritionally superior food products. This blog delves into the burgeoning non-thermal pasteurization market, highlighting key trends, technologies, and growth prospects..

Major vendors in the global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market:

Advanced Microwave Technologies

Avure Technologies

American Pasteurization

BaoTou KeFa High-Pressure Technology

Bosch

Chic Freshertech

Dukane Corporation

Elea Technology

Hain Celestial

Hiperbaric Espana

Hormel Foods

Kobe Steel Ltd

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg

Next HPP

Nordion

Pulsemaster

Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd

Symbios Technologies

Thyssenkrupp AG

Universal Pure

Other Major Players

Market Trends and Drivers:

Health Conscious Consumers: With the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of consuming heavily processed foods, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and minimally processed alternatives, driving the demand for non-thermal pasteurization techniques.

Regulatory Support: Regulatory bodies across various regions are endorsing non-thermal pasteurization methods as they offer effective pathogen reduction while maintaining the quality and nutritional integrity of foods.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in non-thermal pasteurization technologies, coupled with improvements in equipment efficiency and affordability, are fostering market growth.

Sustainable Solutions: Non-thermal pasteurization methods often require less energy and water compared to traditional thermal techniques, aligning with the industry’s sustainability goals and attracting environmentally conscious consumers and manufacturers.

Segmentations Analysis of Non-thermal Pasteurization Market:-

By Form: Solid Liquid

By Technique: High-Pressure Processing Pulse Electric Field Microwave Volumetric Heating Ultrasonic Irradiation Others

By Application: Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific



China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In October 2020, Emerson acquired Open Systems International, Inc. for $1.6 billion in an all cash transaction. Emerson’s current $1 billion independent software and engineering delivery services portfolio will be bolstered by this acquisition. As OSI Inc.’s advanced modular technology is combined with Emerson’s Ovation control system, utility customers will be able to maximize energy efficiency from generation to consumer distribution, allowing the industry to achieve its target of renewables integration and grid stability.

Applications Across Industries: Non-thermal pasteurization finds applications across various industries, including:

Food and Beverage: Juices, dairy products, meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals.

Pharmaceutical: Liquid pharmaceuticals and biological products.

Cosmetics: Natural and organic cosmetics requiring microbial control.

Future Outlook: The non-thermal pasteurization market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and supportive regulatory frameworks. As manufacturers strive to meet consumer demands for safe, high-quality, and minimally processed products, the adoption of non-thermal pasteurization techniques is expected to surge across the global food and beverage industry.

Conclusion:

Non-thermal pasteurization methods represent a promising solution for food safety and quality preservation in a world where consumers are increasingly conscious of the products they consume. With evolving technologies and favorable market dynamics, the non-thermal pasteurization market is set to revolutionize the food industry, offering safer, healthier, and more sustainable food options.

