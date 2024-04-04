CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The material technologies in joint replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal based joint implant to polyethylene based joint implant. The rising wave of new material technologies such as ceramic and polyethylene are creating significant potential for advanced joint replacement in various medical platforms due to its improved strength and durability.

In joint replacement market, various material technologies such as metal, ceramic, and polyethylene are used in knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle applications. Increasing geriatric population, growing number of chronic medical condition such as, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis, and technological advancements such as robotic-assisted surgeries, and 3D printing are creating new opportunities for various joint replacement technologies.

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew, Wright Medical, and Exactech are among the major technology providers in the Joint Replacement Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Joint Replacement Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Joint Replacement Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the joint replacement market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global joint replacement technology by application, material technology, and region as follows:

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth.

