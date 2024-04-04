CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The material technologies in automotive seat frame have undergone significant change in recent years, with low strength steel material based seat frames to magnesium alloy material based seat frames. The rising wave of new material technology, such as magnesium alloy is creating significant potential for advanced seat frames in various vehicle platforms as it provides higher strength, lighter weight and good quality seat frames.

In automotive seat frame market, various material technologies, such as magnesium alloy, steel, aluminum, and composites are used in seat frame for the passenger car, and light commercial vehicle applications. Increasing vehicle production, growing demand for lightweight seats, and high demand of seat comfort features by customers are creating opportunities for various automotive seat frame technologies.

Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Johnson Controls, Magna, Camaco-Amvian, Lear, Brose, Hyundai Dymos, TS Tech, and Hanil E-Hwa are among the major technology providers in the Automotive Seat Frame Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Automotive Seat Frame Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Frame Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive seat frame market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive seat frame technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

Steel Based Seat Frame

Aluminum Based Seat Frame

Composites Based Seat Frame

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Vehicles

Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

Steel Based Seat Frame

Aluminum Based Seat Frame

Composites Based Seat Frame

Commercial Vehicles

Magnesium Alloy Based Seat Frame

Steel Based Seat Frame

Aluminum Based Seat Frame

Composites Based Seat Frame

Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 to 2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Seat Frame Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

