The technologies in surgical table have undergone significant change in recent years, with manually operated to hybrid surgical tables. The rising wave of new technology such as hybrid surgical table technology is creating significant potential for advanced surgical table in various medical platforms as minimally invasive surgery creates a need for technologically advanced operating tables.

In surgical table market, various technologies such as non-powered/manual, powered, and hybrid technologies are used in the general, radiolucent, specialty, orthopedic, laparoscopic, neurosurgical, bariatric, and pediatric operating table applications. Increasing demand for bariatric surgeries, rising minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancement such as hydraulic and electro-hydraulic powered tables with battery systems are creating new opportunities for various surgical table technologies.

Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG., AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, and Eschmann Holdings are among the major technology providers in the Surgical Table Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Surgical Table Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Surgical Table Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the surgical table market

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global surgical table technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

General Surgical Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Radiolucent Operating Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Specialty Surgery Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Orthopedic Surgery Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Laparoscopic Operating Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Neurosurgical Operation Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Bariatric Surgery Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Pediatric Operating Tables

Non-Powered/Manual Surgical Table

Powered Surgical Table

Hybrid Surgical Table

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018–2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Surgical Table Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

