The technologies in stent have undergone significant change in recent years, with bare metal coronary stents to bioabsorbable stents. The rising wave of new technologies such as drug-eluting stents (DES) and bioabsorbable stents technology are creating significant potential for advanced stent implants in various medical platforms due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

In stent market, various technologies such as drug-eluting stents (DES), bare-metal coronary stents, and bioabsorbable stents, iliac stents, femoral-popliteal stents, renal and related stents, and carotid stents are used in the coronary and peripheral vascular applications. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, rising number of cardiovascular surgeries, and hectic lifestyle coupled with rising geriatric population base are creating opportunities for various stent technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the stent market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Stent Market 2024–2030". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the stent market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global stent technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare-Metal Coronary Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

Iliac Stents

Femoral-Popliteal Stents

Renal and Related Stents

Carotid Stents

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Coronary

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare-Metal Coronary Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

Peripheral Vascular

Iliac Stents

Femoral-Popliteal Stents

Renal and Related Stents

Carotid Stents

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018–2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Stent Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

