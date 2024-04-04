CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The material technologies in shoulder replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal based replacement to plastic based shoulder replacement. The rising wave of new material technologies such as cobalt and polyethylene based shoulder replacements are creating significant potential for advanced shoulder replacement in various anatomic total shoulder replacement platforms due to enhancing osteo-integration and reducing revision rates.

In shoulder replacement market, various material technologies such as titanium, cobalt, chromium, molybdenum, and polyethylene are used in the anatomic total shoulder replacements and reverse total shoulder replacement applications. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of joint disorder, and technological advancement such as utilization of robotics in surgeries to avoid severe complications are creating opportunities for various shoulder replacement technologies.

DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Integra Life Sciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Wright Medical Group, and Exactech are among the major technology providers in the Shoulder Replacement Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Shoulder Replacement Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Shoulder Replacement Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the shoulder replacement market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global shoulder replacement technology by application, material technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Titanium Based Implants

Cobalt Based Implants

Chromium Based Implants

Molybdenum Based Implants

Polyethylene Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Anatomic Total Shoulder Replacements

Titanium Based Implants

Cobalt Based Implants

Chromium Based Implants

Molybdenum Based Implants

Polyethylene Based Implants

Reverse Total Shoulder Replacements

Titanium Based Implants

Cobalt Based Implants

Chromium Based implants

Molybdenum Based Implants

Polyethylene Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018–2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Shoulder Replacement Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

