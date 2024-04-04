Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wireless Health Market

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in wireless health have undergone significant change in recent years, with portable computers to meet the needs of consumers for health care or health information services to connected wearable devices. The rising wave of new technology such as WLAN/Wi-Fi technology are creating significant potential for advanced wireless health in various medical platforms due to its feature to help doctors and caregivers to access into vital information anywhere and at any time within the healthcare networks.

In the wireless health market, various technologies such as WPAN, WLAN/Wi-Fi, WiMAX, and WWAN technologies are used in the patient-specific and provider/payer-specific applications. Increasing internet penetration, emergence of wearable devices, and increasing utilization of connected devices in the management of chronic diseases are creating new opportunities for various wireless health technologies.

AT&T, Philips Healthcare, Qualcomm, Aerohive Networks, Vocera Communications, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Alcatel-Lucent, Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Verizon Communications are among the major technology providers in the Medical Plastic Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Medical Plastic Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Plastic Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in Medical Plastic Market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global wireless health technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

WPAN

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

WWAN

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Patient-Specific Applications

WPAN

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

WWAN

Provider/Payer-Specific Applications

WPAN

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

WWAN

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 to 2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wireless Health Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

