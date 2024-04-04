Consumer Robotics Market to Reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2030, Reflecting a 27.95% CAGR”

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The Consumer Robotics market was valued USD 6.97 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.95% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In the age of automation and smart living, consumer robotics emerges as a catalyst for transforming daily life, offering convenience, efficiency, and new possibilities. This blog delves into the dynamic landscape of the consumer robotics market, unraveling its key trends, applications, and the impact on modern lifestyles.

Major vendors in the global Consumer Robotics Market :

American Robotics

DJI

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Blue Frog Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Stryker

WowWee Group Limited

Other

Market Trends and Drivers:

Home Automation Boom: The increasing demand for smart home solutions drives the adoption of consumer robots for tasks such as vacuuming, mopping, lawn care, and home security, offering homeowners greater convenience and control over their living spaces. Aging Population and Healthcare Needs: With an aging population worldwide, consumer robots play a vital role in providing assistance and companionship to the elderly, facilitating aging-in-place and improving quality of life through monitoring, medication reminders, and mobility assistance. Education and STEM Learning: Consumer robots serve as educational tools for children and students, fostering interest and proficiency in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects through hands-on programming, coding, and robotics activities. Entertainment and Social Interaction: Robots designed for entertainment and social interaction, such as robotic pets, companions, and toys, offer companionship, emotional support, and entertainment to users of all ages, tapping into the human desire for connection and companionship.

Segmentations Analysis of Consumer Robotics Market: –

By Product Type Autonomous Robots Semi-Autonomous

By Price Range Low-Cost Toy Robots Mid-Level Price-Point Robots

By Application Household Robots Entertainment Robots Educational Robots Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

In May 2022, Amazon announced establishment of its new Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in Bengaluru, India, aimed at providing support to Amazon’s Consumer Robotics division.

Key Market Players:

iRobot Corporation (Roomba) Ecovacs Robotics (Deebot) Anki (Vector, Cozmo) SoftBank Robotics (Pepper) LEGO Group (LEGO Mindstorms) Sony Corporation (Aibo)

Applications Across Domains: Consumer robotics finds applications across diverse domains, including:

Home Cleaning and Maintenance: Robot vacuum cleaners, mops, and lawn mowers automate household chores, freeing up time for other activities. Personal Assistance and Companionship: Companion robots provide emotional support, companionship, and assistance to the elderly and individuals with disabilities. Education and STEM Learning: Educational robots teach programming, coding, and robotics concepts to children and students, fostering creativity and critical thinking skills. Entertainment and Recreation: Robotic pets, toys, and entertainment robots offer fun and interactive experiences for users of all ages, enhancing leisure time and social interaction.

Future Outlook:

The consumer robotics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements, rising demand for automation and smart living solutions, and the increasing acceptance of robots as companions and helpers in daily life. As innovation continues to accelerate, consumer robots will become increasingly integrated into households, schools, and communities, reshaping the way we live, learn, work, and play.

Conclusion:

Consumer robotics represents a transformative force in the quest for automation, convenience, and enhanced quality of life. With its diverse applications, ranging from household chores to healthcare, education, and entertainment, consumer robots are poised to revolutionize daily routines and redefine the human-machine interaction. As the market evolves, collaboration between industry stakeholders, policymakers, and consumers will be crucial in shaping the future of consumer robotics and harnessing its full potential for positive societal impact.

