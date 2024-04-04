AI in Medical Imaging Market Set to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2030, with a 37.8% CAGR”

Closeup of X-ray photography of human brain

In 2023, the AI in Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion. It is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 37.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in the field of medical imaging, revolutionizing diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient care. This blog delves into the dynamic landscape of the AI in medical imaging market, exploring its transformative potential, key players, and future directions in reshaping healthcare.

    Major vendors in the global AI in Medical Imaging Market:

     

    • 1QB Information Technology
    • Agfa-Gevaert Group/Agfa HealthCare
    • Arterys
    • AZmed
    • Butterfly Network
    • Caption Health
    • Cellmati
    • dentalXrai
    • Digital Diagnostics
    • EchoNous
    • GLEAMER
    • HeartVista
    • iCAD
    • Lunit
    • Mediaire
    • MEDO
    • Nanox Imaging
    • Paige AI
    • Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
    • Predible Health
    • QLARITY IMAGING
    • Quantib
    • Quibim
    • Qure.ai
    • Renalytix
    • Therapixel
    • Ultromics
    • Viz.ai
    • VUNO
    • Other

    Market Trends and Drivers:

    • Demand for Precision Medicine: The shift towards personalized and precision medicine drives the adoption of AI in medical imaging, enabling tailored treatment plans based on individual patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and imaging data.
    • Technological Advancements: Advances in deep learning algorithms, neural networks, and image processing techniques empower AI systems to extract meaningful insights from complex medical images, facilitating early detection and intervention in disease diagnosis.
    • Rising Disease Burden: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders, fuels the demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, spurring investment in AI-powered medical imaging solutions.
    • Healthcare Cost Pressures: Healthcare providers seek to optimize resource utilization, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient throughput by leveraging AI-driven imaging technologies to streamline workflows, prioritize cases, and enhance diagnostic efficiency
    Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

    • By Solution
      • Software Tools/Platforms
      • Services
    • By Technology
      • Deep learning
      • Computer Vision
      • Others
    • By Modality
      • X-ray
      • Computed Tomography (CT)
      • Magnetic Resonance Imaging
      • Ultrasound Imaging
      • Molecular Imaging
    • By Application
      • Digital Pathology
      • Oncology
      • Cardiovascular
      • Neurology
      • Lung (Respiratory System)
      • Breast (Mammography)
      • Liver (GI)
      • Oral Diagnostics
      • Other
    • End-Use
      • Hospitals and Clinics
      • Research Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers
      • Others
    • By Region
      • North America
        • US
        • Canada
      • Latin America
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Colombia
        • Chile
        • Peru
        • Rest of Latin America
      • Europe
        • Germany
        • France
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • U.K.
        • BENELUX
        • CIS & Russia
        • Nordics
        • Austria
        • Poland
        • Rest of Europe
      • Asia Pacific
        • China
        • Japan
        • South Korea
        • India
        • Thailand
        • Indonesia
        • Malaysia
        • Vietnam
        • Australia & New Zealand
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
      • Middle East & Africa
        • Saudi Arabia
        • UAE
        • South Africa
        • Nigeria
        • Egypt
        • Israel
        • Turkey
        • Rest of MEA

    Recent Developments

    • In February 2023, Bayer AG completed the acquisition of Blackford Analysis Ltd., a company specializing in providing medical imaging AI platforms and solutions. This acquisition is expected to significantly contribute to Bayer’s efforts in promoting innovation in the field of radiology. It specifically supports the integration and effective utilization of AI technology within clinical workflows.
    • February 2023, Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited, a company specializing in medical artificial intelligence (AI) imaging, forged a partnership with Therapixel SA, a provider of AI solutions for medical imaging. This collaboration empowers Qure.ai to globally distribute Therapixel’s MammoScreen, an AI-driven decision support tool designed for breast cancer screening.
  • Key Market Players:
    • GE Healthcare
    • Siemens Healthineers
    • Philips Healthcare
    • NVIDIA Corporation
    • IBM Watson Health
    • Canon Medical Systems Corporation

    Applications Across Modalities: AI in medical imaging finds applications across various imaging modalities, including:

    • Radiology: AI algorithms assist radiologists in interpreting X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and mammograms, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis of abnormalities and diseases.
    • Pathology: AI-powered image analysis enhances pathology workflows by automating tissue analysis, cell classification, and tumor detection in histopathological specimens.
    • Cardiology: AI algorithms aid cardiologists in analyzing cardiac imaging data, such as echocardiograms and angiograms, to diagnose heart conditions and assess cardiac function.
    • Oncology: AI-driven imaging solutions support oncologists in tumor detection, characterization, and treatment response assessment using imaging modalities like PET scans and MRI.

    Future Outlook: The AI in medical imaging market is poised for significant growth, driven by ongoing technological innovations, increasing data availability, and the growing acceptance of AI-driven diagnostic tools by healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities. As AI algorithms continue to evolve and integrate into clinical workflows, they will play a pivotal role in improving diagnostic accuracy, patient outcomes, and healthcare efficiency.

     

     

  • Conclusion:

    AI in medical imaging represents a transformative force in healthcare, offering unprecedented capabilities for early disease detection, precise diagnosis, and personalized treatment planning. With its potential to revolutionize radiology, pathology, cardiology, and oncology practices, AI-driven imaging technologies hold the promise of ushering in a new era of precision medicine and improved patient care. As the market continues to evolve, collaboration between industry stakeholders, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies will be essential in realizing the full potential of AI in medical imaging and advancing the future of healthcare.

