Rice Mill Machine Market Projected 4.0% CAGR by 2033

According to insights from Future Market Insights (FMI), this market trajectory is underpinned by escalating demand for rice and the imperative for enhanced production efficiency. Rice mill machines play a vital role in processing raw rice into white rice, facilitating the removal of chaff, husk, and bran to ensure the elimination of impurities.

Between 2023 and 2033, the global rice mill machine market is anticipated to witness gradual yet consistent growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Market valuation is expected to climb from US$ 192.1 million in 2023 to US$ 284.4 million by 2033.

The market predominantly features two distinct types of rice mill machines: grind and fraction-type or pressure-type. Grind machines, designed for high-speed operation, excel in environments requiring elevated output and minimal rice breakage. Conversely, fraction-type or pressure machines rely on iron rollers to create the necessary friction for milling brown rice into white rice.

Regional Insights

Rice milling machine sales in the United States are anticipated to face challenges in recent years due to a decline in domestic rice production. The United States government’s inclination towards increasing rice imports to meet consumption demands further exacerbates this trend, leading to a dwindling demand for rice milling machines within the country.

Despite the forecast of reduced production in the 2022/2023 market year, India retains its position as the world’s second-largest producer of rice. This information, as outlined in a Grain and Feed Update by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), underscores India’s significant role in the global rice industry. In addition to being home to major players, India boasts numerous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in rice production.

Germany, on the other hand, hosts renowned rice mill machine manufacturers like Bühler GmbH and SCHULE Mühlenbau, known for their superior-quality products, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service.

Given its status as the world’s most populous nation and the presence of a growing middle class, China presents lucrative opportunities for businesses operating in the rice mill machine market seeking to expand their market presence.

Market by Category

By Product:

Mini Rice Milling

Tractor Operated Rice Milling

Combined Rice Milling

By Motor Power:

3.5 HP

5 HP

7.5 HP

10 HP

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial (Agriculture)

By Mode of Operation:

Semi-Automated

Automated

By Region: