Lucintel Forecasts the Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market to Reach $4.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global zeolite molecular sieve market looks promising with opportunities in the air purification, detergent, heating & refrigeration, industrial gas production, petrochemical, agricultural product, and waste & water treatment markets. The global zeolite molecular sieve market is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for catalyst and detergent production, increasing need worldwide for effective water treatment systems, as well as, growing interest in adopting green technology and the creation of molecular sieves with antimicrobial zeolite.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in zeolite molecular sieve market to 2030 by raw material (natural zeolite and artificial zeolite), end use (air purification, detergent, heating & refrigeration, industrial gas production, petrochemical, agricultural products, waste & water treatment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, natural zeolite and artificial zeolite are the major segments of zeolite molecular sieve market by raw material. Lucintel forecasts that natural zeolite will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it fulfills the range of significant functions such as, natural gas drying and gas stream seperation, as well as, offers superior dispersion efficiency to lower the rate of gas and liquid diffusion.

Within this market, detergent will remain the largest segment due to raising customer awareness of the use of environmentally friendly detergents, population growth, rising standard of living, expanding hygienic concerns, and rising need for industrial detergents.

Download sample by clicking on zeolite molecular sieve market

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased use of fluidized catalytic cracking units for refining owing to the region’s growing gasoline demand is driving up demand for zeolite molecular sieves.

Arkema, Axens, BASF SE, Kuraray, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz, Clariant, W.R. Grace, Hengye, Jiuzhou Chemicals, and KNT are the major suppliers in the zeolite molecular sieve market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Digital Shipyard Market in Canada

Electrical Wiring Interconnection System Market in Canada

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market in Canada

Inertial Measurement Unit Market in Canada

Lane Keep Assist System Market in Canada

Urban Air Mobility Market in Canada