Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mechanical Control Cable Market to Reach $12.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mechanical control cable market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, defense, and non-aero military markets. The global mechanical control cable market is expected to reach an estimated $12.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of robust and lightweight cables, incorporating cutting-edge technology into control cables, as well as, demand for military vehicles is rising, and process automation systems are being adopted more often.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mechanical control cable market to 2030 by type (push-pull and pull-pull), material (wire material and jacket material), application (aerial, land, and marine), end use (commercial, defense, and non-aero military), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, aerial, land, and marine are the major segments of mechanical control cable market by application. Lucintel forecasts that aerial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for aircraft replacements, rising demand for wide body aircraft with high passenger traffic capacity, and low maintenance costs.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the higher growth due to growing demand for new aircraft, as well as, increasing air passenger traffic worldwide.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to heavy military spending in the United States and the purchase of highly advanced armored vehicles.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Triumph, Elliott Manufacturing, Orscheln Products, Glassmaster Controls Company, Loos, Bergen Cable Technology, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Wescon Controls, and Tyler Madison are the major suppliers in the mechanical control cable market.

