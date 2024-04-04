Lucintel Forecasts the Global Kosher Salt Market to Reach $1.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global kosher salt market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, food service company, and food and beverage manufacturer markets. The global kosher salt market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for natural and premium ingredients, growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, and increased focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in kosher salt market to 2030 by product (kosher salt flakes, smoked kosher salt, and kosher salt crystals), material type (cardboard & paper and plastic), end use (retail, food service companies, and food & beverage manufacturers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, kosher salt flakes, smoked kosher salt, and kosher salt crystals are the major segments of kosher salt market by product. Lucintel forecasts that kosher salt flakes will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it offers improved nutrition and are used, among other things, in baking, marinating, frying, and beverage manufacturing, as well as, improves the dish’s saltiness and has no artificial flavors.

Within this market, food service companies will remain the largest segment because the food service industry uses a lot of kosher salt owing to its excellent mixing and solubility qualities, along with the rising number of eateries and food chains is growing, and chefs are creating more and more inventive recipes.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of growing earnings combined with rapid urbanization, as well as, food demand is rising in developing nations like China and India as well.

Morton Salt, San Francisco Slat Company, Redmont, Cargill, Qingdao Huifenghe Msg, Flavor Delite, Marblehead Salt, Thai Refined Salt, K+S Windsor Salt, and Saltworks are the major suppliers in the kosher salt market.

