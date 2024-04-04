Lucintel Forecasts the Global Calcined Bauxite Market to Reach $2.3 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global calcined bauxite market looks promising with opportunities in the abrasive, refractory material, metallurgy, and road surfacing markets. The global calcined bauxite market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased aluminum output in developed countries, growing refractory demand in the steel sector, growing construction activity, particularly in emerging markets, along with the increasing use of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles and airplanes.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in calcined bauxite market to 2030 by purity (high purity [>85%] and low purity [<85%]), application (abrasive, refractory material, metallurgy, road surfacing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, high purity [>85%] and low purity [<85%] are the major segments of calcined bauxite market by purity. Lucintel forecasts that high purity [>85%] is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it is made by heating premium bauxite to high temperatures (between 85 and 1600 degrees celsius), and then drying it out to increase the amount of alumina.

Within this market, metallurgy will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for renewable sources, such as calcined bauxite, as well as, to raise the caliber of steel and aluminum goods, calcined bauxite is used as a fluxing agent.

Download sample by clicking on calcined bauxite market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and rising foreign investment in development nation like China and India.

Great Lakes Minerals , LKAB, EK-COMPANY, and Bosai are the major suppliers in the calcined bauxite market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Calcium Peroxide Market in Canada

Ceramic Membrane Market in Canada

High Purity Solvent Market in Canada

Gland Kits Market in Canada

Mining Anemometer Market in Canada

Aircraft De-Icing Market in Canada