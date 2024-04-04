Exploring the Biobanking Industry: A Look at Recent Developments

Biobanking Industry Data Book – Biobanks, Cell Banking Outsourcing, Cord Blood Banking Services, DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Biobanking Industry is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s Biobanking Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Biobanks Market Growth & Trends

The global biobank market size is expected to reach USD 136.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Biobanks continue to evolve with the introduction of new technologies, such as NGS, and increased focus on genomic medicine. The availability of several types of biospecimens to cater to multiple domains including drug discovery, diagnostics, and others has accelerated the diversification of biorepositories, thereby driving the market. The quality of biospecimens can significantly influence disease testing as well as preclinical and clinical research. Regulatory agencies have played a vital role in spurring the adoption of biobanking services by establishing guidelines for the effective management of samples.

For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to minimize human hazards while handling COVID-19 samples. This serves as a model for other biorepositories. Furthermore, as the number of research studies and clinical trials related to COVID-19 is increasing, the demand for high-quality biospecimens is expected to significantly increase in the near future, leading to market growth. In addition, population-based cohort studies are facilitated by biorepositories to estimate the actual seroprevalence. Health Catalyst, Inc., through its Touchstone platform, provides national data related to COVID-19 insights. Such factors are anticipated to contribute to the revenue flow in this space.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

The global cell banking outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 35.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.39%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Introduction of novel technologies for the collection, testing, and storage of cell lines are expected to boost the cell banking market during the forecast period. Automation in cord blood processing and storage are the key technologies that are expected to affect the growth of the market.

Human embryonic research poses a moral duty such as respecting the value of human life and preventing suffering. The harvesting of embryonic stem cells violates the duty of respect value for human life as it is a consequence of the destruction of human embryos. In addition, granting of intellectual property rights (IPR) to the product or material used in research and commercialization of such services are the major restraints in cell development. Ethical approval should be obtained before the storage of cell lines and tissues in biorepositories as the technology allows patients identification just from DNA; which may lead to the misuse of tissue for an illegal purpose or for proxy identification of diseases to claim insurance.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Biobanking Industry are:

Danaher Corporation

Tecan Trading AG.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen

Merck KGaA

