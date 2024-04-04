Foley Catheter Market Growth Forecasted to Surpass Billion by 2030

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Foley Catheter Market, with a valuation of USD 1.7 Billion in 2022, is projected to attain around by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% between 2022 and 2030.

In the realm of medical devices, Foley catheters play a crucial role in managing urinary retention and facilitating urine drainage. This innovative tool has revolutionized patient care, offering a safe and effective solution for urinary issues. In this blog, we delve into the Foley catheter market, exploring its growth drivers, market trends, key players, and future prospects.

Foley catheters, also known as indwelling catheters, are flexible tubes inserted into the bladder through the urethra to drain urine. They consist of a balloon at one end to hold the catheter in place inside the bladder. Foley catheters are widely used in healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities, to manage urinary retention caused by various medical conditions such as surgery, injury, or neurological disorders.

Market Overview

The Foley catheter market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in catheter design, and growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures. According to recent market research reports, the global Foley catheter market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Growth Drivers

Several factors contribute to the growth of the Foley catheter market:

Rising Prevalence of Urinary Disorders: The increasing incidence of urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, and other urinary disorders fuels the demand for Foley catheters as a primary treatment option.

Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the Foley catheter market:

Preference for Silicone Catheters: Silicone Foley catheters are gaining popularity due to their superior biocompatibility, flexibility, and reduced risk of encrustation and urinary tract infections compared to latex or PVC catheters.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type Material

2-way Foley Catheters

3-way Foley Catheters

4-way Foley Catheters

By Product Type

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Material

Silicone

Hydrogel-coated

Pure Silicone

Silver-coated

Others

Latex

Hydrogel-coated

Silicon-coated

Silver-coated

PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) (Teflon)

Coated Latex

By Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate Gland/Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Spinal Cord Injury

Urethral Stricture

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of the Middle East Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Players

The Foley catheter market is highly competitive, with several prominent players dominating the global landscape. Some of the key players in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Coloplast Group

C.R. Bard, Inc. (BD)

ConvaTec Group PLC

These companies are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

Conclusion:

The Foley catheter market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and investors alike, driven by the growing prevalence of urinary disorders, technological innovations, and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally. With a focus on patient comfort, safety, and infection control, the market is poised to witness sustained growth and development in the foreseeable future.

