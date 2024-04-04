FMI Predicts Global Steel Pipe Market Set to Surpass US$ 143.50 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Consistent 3.9% CAGR

Future Market Insights forecasts significant growth in the global steel pipe market, projecting a valuation of US$ 143.50 billion by 2033, sustaining a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This projection builds upon the industry’s momentum, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 97.88 billion in 2023.

The study highlights the resilience and indispensable role of the steel pipe sector within the broader global steel industry. Market performance is intricately linked to global economic dynamics, with factors such as economic stability, growth, and trade activities exerting considerable influence on demand.

Stakeholders can expect a sustained and robust growth trajectory, driven by the essential role of steel pipes in meeting the demands of burgeoning construction and infrastructure development initiatives on a global scale.

Diverse Applications of Steel Pipes in Various Industries:

Steel pipes serve a multitude of purposes across a wide range of industries due to their distinct material properties.

Industrial Utility: Carbon Steel Pipes for Extremes

Carbon steel pipes find their primary utility in industrial processes that entail extreme temperature variations – from intense cold to high heat. They are also commonly used for transporting gases, including steam, owing to their robustness and resilience.

Stainless Steel’s Shield: Corrosion Prevention and Beyond

Stainless steel emerges as a highly sought-after material due to its exceptional ability to resist oxidation and corrosion. This quality positions it as a versatile material with widespread use across various applications in modern times.

Structural Steel Pipes in Construction

Structural steel pipes constitute another significant category, finding extensive application within the construction industry. Their strength and durability make them indispensable components in constructing sturdy and reliable structures.

Fluid Dynamics and Closed Loop Applications

Steel pipes play a pivotal role in applications involving the controlled flow of fluids within closed-loop systems. Their dependable construction ensures efficient and reliable fluid conveyance across diverse settings.

In essence, the versatility of steel pipes enables their integration into a plethora of contexts, facilitating smooth industrial operations and contributing to robust infrastructural development.

Driving Forces behind the Global Steel Pipe Market:

The rapid expansion of the oil and gas sector has propelled a surge in the demand for steel pipes. Attributes like dependability and robustness prominently fuel the worldwide requisition for steel pipes. These pipes find extensive utility across diverse sectors including automotive, mining, and construction, thereby stimulating the growth of the steel pipe manufacturing industry. The broad spectrum of available steel pipes emerges as a pivotal factor in outpacing the demand across residential and non-residential sectors. Moreover, the global demand for steel pipes is further heightened by the necessity to replace aging pipelines.

Challenges in the Global Steel Pipe Market:

The market’s growth trajectory faces impediments such as the allure of substitutes like iron and plastic pipes, diverting manufacturers towards alternative materials. The corrosive tendencies of carbon steel pipes pose a restraining factor, while the elevated cost associated with stainless steel also casts a shadow over the expansion of the worldwide steel pipe market.

Market Participants:

Examples of some of the participants of the global steel pipe market are:

Arcelor Mittal

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Baosteel Group corporation

Evraz Plcevraz plc

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited

Hyundai Steel Company

JFE Holdings Corporation

Zekelman Industries

Arabian Pipes Company

Nippon steel & sumitomo metal corporation

TMK Group

United States Steel

VALLOUREC

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

Tata Iron and Steel,

Jindal Vijaynagar Steel (JVSL),

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Key Segments in the Steel Pipe Market:

By Material Type:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

By Application:

Automotive industry

Construction and mining

Textile Machinery

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy industries

Refinery Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas Processing

Water treatment facilities

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

