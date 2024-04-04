Global Teeth Whitening Pen Industry is projected to be valued US$830.9 Million in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.8% | FMI Projection

The Global Teeth Whitening Pen Industry is poised for significant growth, driven by a surge in consumer demand for convenient and effective at-home whitening solutions. According to a recent market analysis, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$830.9 million by 2033, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

Carbamide peroxide-based teeth whitening pens are the leading solution in the market due to their effectiveness, safety, and affordability. With consumers increasingly focused on personal grooming and self-care, teeth whitening pens have become a popular option for those looking to enhance their smile without the need for costly and time-consuming dental appointments.

Rising awareness of dental hygiene and cosmetic dentistry has also contributed to the market’s growth, with consumers looking for ways to improve their appearance and boost their confidence. Dental clinics remain a major distribution channel for teeth whitening pens, offering professional guidance and recommendations to patients.

After the breakdown of COVID-19, more consumers started seeking out at-home teeth whitening options, which further fueled the market’s growth and it is expected that this trend will continue to expand the market over the forecast period. The market has lucrative opportunities for companies to expand their reach and tap into new markets through e-commerce platforms and provide wide accessibility of products to the larger consumer base.

Overall, the teeth whitening pen market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, providing a cost-effective and convenient solution for consumers looking to enhance their smiles.

Global Teeth Whitening Pen Industry Key Takeaways:

Carbamide peroxide-based pens held a market share for the bleach-type segment of about 60.5% in the global market, in 2022. This is owed to their effectiveness at removing stains and discoloration while being safe for home use

in the global market, in 2022. This is owed to their effectiveness at removing stains and discoloration while being safe for home use By whitening Pace, the slow whitening segment held a share of around 68.6% in the global market, in 2022 due to their affordability and popularity for at-home teeth whitening

in the global market, in 2022 due to their affordability and popularity for at-home teeth whitening By sensitivity type, general teeth whitening held the largest share of about 59.2% in the global market due to the convenience and affordability of general teeth whitening pens

in the global market due to the convenience and affordability of general teeth whitening pens By distribution channel, the dental clinics held a market share of around 28.6% in 2022 as they can provide professional guidance and recommendations to their patients

in 2022 as they can provide professional guidance and recommendations to their patients North America dominated the global market with the U.S. contributing around US$ 138.4 million in 2022.

“Demand for teeth whitening pens have boosted in recent years, as consumers look for ways to improve their appearance and boost their confidence,”says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Global Teeth Whitening Pen Industry Competition:

The teeth whitening pen market is highly competitive, with key players including Colgate-Palmolive Company and Procter & Gamble. These companies are constantly innovating their products and marketing strategies to gain a larger market share, with a focus on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In February 2023, SmileDirectClub, Inc., included a new Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit to its current portfolio of affordable yet premium oral care products.

In September 2021, Colgate-Palmolive partnered with Verily for oral health research and development activities.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the teeth whitening pens in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global teeth whitening pens market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The research study is based on the bleaching type (hydrogen peroxide-based pens and carbamide peroxide-based pens), whitening pace (on-the-go whitening and slow whitening), sensitivity type (sensitive teeth whitening and general teeth whitening), distribution channel (hospitals, dental clinics, hypermarket/supermarket, retail pharmacy sales, e-commerce [manufacturer website and aggregator’s website]), across 10 key regions of the world.

Global Teeth Whitening Pen Industry Key Companies Profiled:

