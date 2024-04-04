Global Empty Capsules Industry is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 6,378.6 Million 2034 | According to FMI Experts

The Global Empty Capsules Industry is positioned for significant expansion, fueled by rising chronic disease prevalence and growing dietary supplement popularity. A recent market analysis projects the market to reach a remarkable US$2,956.6 million in 2024 and climb at a steady CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$6,378.6 million, presenting a substantial opportunity for industry stakeholders.

The surge in demand for empty capsules can be attributed to the escalating frequency of chronic diseases and the increasing popularity of dietary supplements. Recognized as a swift and convenient method for drug consumption, empty capsules offer a hassle-free alternative, less prone to induce adverse effects compared to other dose forms.

Driving Factors Behind Surging Demand for Global Empty Capsule Industry

The primary drivers behind the surging demand for empty capsules are twofold. First, there is a noticeable uptick in the popularity of capsules as the preferred form of drug delivery. This shift is further accentuated by the increasing consumption of various medications. Secondly, as the global burden of chronic diseases continues to escalate, the demand for effective therapeutics is expected to surge, presenting lucrative opportunities for suppliers of empty capsules.

A Promising Future for the Global Empty Capsules Industry

In summary, the future of the Global Empty Capsules Industry appears incredibly promising, with robust growth prospects anticipated in the years ahead. Key industry players operating in the market are well-positioned to benefit from this trend, provided they adapt to evolving consumer preferences and invest in product innovation to maintain a competitive edge.

Empty capsules are known as protective shells for drugs designed from special film-forming materials such as gelatin, starch, and pullulan. Being innovative drug delivery products, they are utilized by leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies due to their various attractive features. Such capsules are economical, oxidation resistant, offer maximum flexibility, and are easy to use on account of their smooth and slippery nature. Furthermore, they are especially suitable for substances having a bitter taste and unpleasant odor.

Global Empty Capsule Industry Key Takeaways

Unprecedented Growth : The global empty capsule market is projected to reach a significant value of US$ 2,956.6 million in 2024, with a compelling 8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected from 2024 to 2034, ultimately reaching US$ 6,378.6 million by 2034.

: The global empty capsule market is projected to reach a significant value of in 2024, with a compelling 8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected from 2024 to 2034, ultimately reaching by 2034. Rising Demand Due to Chronic Diseases : The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a major driving force behind the surge in demand for empty capsules. These capsules offer an efficient and convenient method for drug consumption, catering to the needs of patients and healthcare providers alike.

: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a major driving force behind the surge in demand for empty capsules. These capsules offer an efficient and convenient method for drug consumption, catering to the needs of patients and healthcare providers alike. Popularity of Dietary Supplements : The industry is experiencing a spike in demand, driven by the growing popularity of dietary supplements. Empty capsules are recognized as a preferred choice for the delivery of supplements, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

: The industry is experiencing a spike in demand, driven by the growing popularity of dietary supplements. Empty capsules are recognized as a preferred choice for the delivery of supplements, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Ease of Use and Reduced Side Effects : Empty capsules provide a quick and easy means of drug consumption and are less likely to induce negative effects compared to other dose forms. This inherent advantage is further propelling the increased adoption of empty capsules in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

: Empty capsules provide a quick and easy means of drug consumption and are less likely to induce negative effects compared to other dose forms. This inherent advantage is further propelling the increased adoption of empty capsules in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Paradigm Shift in Drug Formulation : As the market expands, there is a noticeable shift in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors towards embracing the benefits of empty capsules for drug formulation. This shift indicates a changing landscape in the way drugs are developed and delivered.

: As the market expands, there is a noticeable shift in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors towards embracing the benefits of empty capsules for drug formulation. This shift indicates a changing landscape in the way drugs are developed and delivered. Strategic Implications for Stakeholders : Stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are advised to recognize and adapt to the dynamic landscape of the empty capsule market. With a projected market value of US$ 6,378.6 million by 2034, staying informed about industry trends and innovations is crucial for staying competitive.

: Stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are advised to recognize and adapt to the dynamic landscape of the empty capsule market. With a projected market value of by 2034, staying informed about industry trends and innovations is crucial for staying competitive. Transformative Journey Ahead: The global empty capsule market is on the verge of a transformative journey, and industry players should proactively position themselves to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this substantial growth in the coming decade.

Global Empty Capsule Industry Competitive Landscape

The Global Empty Capsules Industry is known to be highly competitive attributed to the presence of leading empty pill manufacturers that account for over 70% of the global market share. Prominent market players are constantly focusing on introducing new products designed out of innovative materials. In addition to that, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to expand their global footprint.

List encompassing key players operating in the Global Empty Capsules Industry

ACG Worldwide

Capsugel

Qualicaps Inc.

Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

CapsCanada Corporation

Roxlor LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

Suheung Co. Ltd.

Medi-Caps Ltd

Key Segments of Global Empty Capsules Industry Survey

Capsule Size:

Size “000” Empty Capsules

Size “00” Empty Capsules

Size “0” Empty Capsules

Size “1” Empty Capsules

Size “2” Empty Capsules

Size “3” Empty Capsules

Size “4” Empty Capsules

Size “5” Empty Capsules

Product Type:

Route of Administration:

Empty Capsules for Oral Administration

Empty Capsules for Inhalation

Raw Material:

Contract Type-A (Pork Skin) Empty Capsules

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Empty Capsules

Fish Bone Gelatin Empty Capsules

Empty Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Empty Capsules

Starch Material Empty Capsules

Empty Pullulan Capsules

End User:

Empty Capsules for Pharmaceutical Companies

Empty Capsules for Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

Empty Capsules for Clinical Research Organizations (CROS)

