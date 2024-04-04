Pediatric Clinical Trial Market is Projected to Reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2034 with a 5.9%.

The global pediatric clinical trial market with a projected 5.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2034, the business is anticipated to grow rapidly. The market value is expected to skyrocket from US$ 17,918.1 million in 2024 to an incredible US$ 31,661.0 million by 2034, based on this forecast trajectory. The market grew at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2019 to 2023, reaching US$ 16,831.0 million in that year.

The market is anticipated to develop because to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and innovative vaccines to treat infectious illnesses such whooping cough, malaria, chickenpox, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, and mumps. At the same time, youngsters today are very concerned about diabetes. A growing number of CROs conducting pediatric research and growing parental awareness of children participating in clinical trials for serious infections and chronic disorders are driving the market.

The therapeutic field category in oncology had the second-largest revenue share globally in 2021. Worldwide, cancer is the leading cause of death. By 2040, there will likely be 291,000 instances of cancer in children under the age of 19. The number of pediatric clinical trials is rising globally as a result of hospitals and institutions concentrating on the development of therapeutic medications in response to the rising number of pediatric cancer cases worldwide.

The worldwide market for pediatric clinical trials may be hampered for several reasons despite all of these growing aspects. The market for pediatric clinical trials is anticipated to grow slowly due to the high rate of study terminations for various reasons. Studies on children frequently fail because

Pivotal Pediatric Clinical Trial Providers:

Synteract

ICON Plc.

Syneos Health

Medpace, Inc

PPD Inc.

Premier Research

LabCorp Drug Development

QPS Holding

Pfizer Inc.

The Emmes Company, LLC

IQVIA Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Area:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

HIV

Others

By Sponsor:

Industry

Government Organizations

Non-Government Organizations

Associations

Others

By Phases:

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

