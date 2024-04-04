Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market to Double, Reaching US$ 653.0 Million by 2033 with 7.5% CAGR

The tide is turning on traditional plastic refuse bags! The compostable and biodegradable refuse bags market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of US$ 653.0 million by 2033. This translates to a compelling CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5%, driven by a surging demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

Motivated by Mother Nature: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage

Pollution Concerns: The detrimental effects of plastic pollution on our planet are a major wake-up call. From overflowing landfills to choked oceans, consumers are seeking solutions.

The detrimental effects of plastic pollution on our planet are a major wake-up call. From overflowing landfills to choked oceans, consumers are seeking solutions. Health Considerations: Studies suggest plastic usage can negatively impact soil quality and potentially contribute to respiratory issues. Biodegradable options offer a healthier alternative.

Studies suggest plastic usage can negatively impact soil quality and potentially contribute to respiratory issues. Biodegradable options offer a healthier alternative. Government Regulations: Many countries are implementing stricter regulations on plastic use, further propelling the market for compostable and biodegradable alternatives.

A Breath of Fresh Air for Various Industries

Retail: Stores are increasingly offering eco-friendly options to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Stores are increasingly offering eco-friendly options to cater to environmentally conscious consumers. Institutional & Industrial: These sectors are recognizing the benefits of biodegradable waste management solutions.

These sectors are recognizing the benefits of biodegradable waste management solutions. Hospitals, Hotels & Restaurants: Growing in number, these establishments are generating more waste, creating a demand for sustainable disposal methods.

Innovation Breeds Opportunity

Technological Advancements: Advancements in material science are leading to the development of even more effective and functional compostable and biodegradable bags.

Advancements in material science are leading to the development of even more effective and functional compostable and biodegradable bags. Government Initiatives: Supportive government policies and regulations are promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

The US Market: A Leader in Green Solutions

The United States is expected to remain a dominant force in this market, with a projected CAGR of 7.2%. This can be attributed to:

Heightened Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more informed about the environmental impact of plastic and are actively seeking sustainable solutions.

Consumers are becoming more informed about the environmental impact of plastic and are actively seeking sustainable solutions. Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The US boasts a robust manufacturing infrastructure for developing innovative biodegradable materials.

The US boasts a robust manufacturing infrastructure for developing innovative biodegradable materials. Strong Market Players: The presence of leading companies in this space is further accelerating market growth.

Looking Forward: A Sustainable Future

The compostable and biodegradable refuse bags market offers a glimpse into a greener future. As environmental consciousness continues to rise, and regulations evolve, this market is well-positioned for significant growth. By embracing these eco-friendly alternatives, we can move towards a cleaner and healthier planet, one garbage bag at a time.

Prominent Players in the Market are as follows:

Mondi Group

Sphere Group

Vegware Global

VICTOR Güthoff & Partner GmbH

Cedo Ltd.

BioBag International AS

PLAST-UP

Polybags Ltd

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Plastiroll Oy Ltd

The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd

QUICKPACK Haushalt + Hygiene GmbH

The Compost Bag Company

SIMPAC

TERDEX GmbH

Recent Developments in the Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market are:

In Jun 2020, India’s leading Oxo-biodegradable and compostable bags- Ecosac Utility Bags, introduced Kachra Sack Line bags. These bags are eco-friendly and efficient in controlling environment pollution.

Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market by Category

By Capacity:

7 to 20 Gallons

20 to 30 Gallons

30 to 40 Gallons

40 to 55 Gallons

Above 55 Gallons

By Product Type:

Biodegradable

Compostable

By Material Type

PLA

PBS

PBAT

PHA

Starch Blends

Cellophane

Paper

By Thickness:

0 to 0.7 mil

7 to 0.9 mil

9 to 1.5 mil

Above 1.5 mil

By End Use:

Retail & Consumer

Industrial

Institutional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

